Bizarre, Perfectly Rectangular Block of Ice Spotted by NASA in Antarctica — See the Photo

NASA spotted a block of ice in Antarctica — and it is so unusually formed that you just might be amazed that it is not man-made.

NASA’s cryosphere research wing, which focuses on the earth’s iciest areas, shared the phenomenon on Twitter on Wednesday. In the picture, a rectangle of ice juts out with seemingly perfect smoothness and straight edges.

