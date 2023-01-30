Amazon Shoppers 'Never Thought' a Pillow Could Be So Soft Until They Tried This One — and It's 30% Off

“I love them so much that I ordered two more sets for other rooms”

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 30, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

MZOIMZO Bed Pillows Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Getting comfortable in bed is a routine we all go through every night. For some, it's all about comfort: Cozy sheets, weighted blankets, and a memory foam mattress. For others, it's gently sipping a mug of tea before sliding into bed.

No matter how you get ready for bed, one thing is for certain: You'll require some kind of pillow. And right now, you can score Mzoimzo Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're 30 percent off at Amazon.

Each pillow is super plump, offering a great balance between fluffy and supportive. They're complete with a breathable, skin-friendly cover that's spun from a microfiber material, crafting a wonderfully smooth and soft surface. Plus, thanks to the no-shift construction, the filling won't move overnight — no punching the pillow back into shape required.

Anyone can find comfort with these pillows, whether you sleep on your stomach, back, or side. And, they're designed to help reduce neck pain and shoulder stiffness while you sleep. Shoppers can choose from four sizes ranging from standard to European.

MZOIMZO Bed Pillows
Amazon

Buy It! Mzoimzo Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $19.53 with coupon (orig. $27.89); amazon.com

More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, and one user said they "never thought" a pillow could be so soft until they tried this one. Others added that the pillows are "fluffy" and "bounce back." One user said, "For the first time in a long time we didn't wake up with a stiff neck," while another enthused, "I love them so much that I ordered two more sets for other rooms."

A third reviewer said, "These pillows were much more sturdy and comfortable than I thought they would be, considering the price point. They keep their shape nicely and are nice and fluffy!" They also wrote, "It said to wait for 24 hours after removing them from the package, but they perked right up for me!"

Head to Amazon to get the Mzoimzo Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're 30 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Night Calming Cleansing Makeup Remover Tout
Kim Kardashian Keeps These $6 Makeup Wipes in Her Beauty Bag, and Shoppers Say They Don't Bother 'Sensitive Skin'
Amazon Leggings tout
These 'Buttery Soft' Amazon Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Under $8 Apiece
Presidents Day Sale Roundup Tout
The 15 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Related Articles
Everyday Essentials
Whoa! This Secret Amazon Section Is Loaded with Home Essentials on Sale — Up to 59% Off
amazon small rug roundup tout
6 Small Rugs for Every Room in Your Home — Including One for Your Dog
Bedsure duvet cover tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This a 'Hotel-Quality' Duvet Cover — and Prices Are as Little as $22
Amazon Member Deals Roundup
The 50 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now
UMLo Handheld Vacuum Cordless
This $250 Handheld Vacuum with 'Wicked Suction Power' Is Now 75% Off at Amazon
Christina Hall Amazon Finds Tout
11 Can't-Miss Amazon Home Finds Under $50 to Buy Right Now, According to Christina Hall
Honey Can Do Oversize Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Sturdy' Clothes Drying Rack That Saves Them Money — and It's 36% Off
Becky Cameron Solid 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
Shoppers Are Ordering Multiples of This Top-Rated Duvet Cover Set That's 'Like Resting on a Cloud'
Kenmore DS4065 Cordless Stick Vacuum
This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Gets the Job Done' Is on Sale at Amazon Today
Amazon Organizational Roundup Tout
The Organizing Products Shoppers Trust for Tidy Homes Come from This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section
Sunnote Space Heater Indoor Use Electric Portable Ceramic
Amazon Shoppers Call This Space Heater a 'Little Beast,' and It's 34% Off Today
Linenspa Pillow Standard Size Set of 2
These 'Soft Yet Supportive' Pillows with Over 10,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Just $15 Right Now
Julia Fox showing off her NYC apartment via TikTok
Julia Fox Shows Off Her NYC Apartment Complete with a Playroom, Plants and a 'Small Mouse Problem'
iwoly C150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable
This Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Purchase' of the Year, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
Wayfair Organization Under $40 Tout
Wayfair Has Organization Solutions for Every Room in Your Home — and Prices Start at Just $10
Owner of Hype House Sues Influencers for Damages, thomas petrou
Hype House Landlord Files Lawsuit to Recoup Over $300K in Damages Allegedly Caused By Influencers