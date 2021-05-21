Musician Skylar Capri was able to build a statement wall as the backdrop for her "Sway" music video

Tik Toker Goes Viral After Using 2,500 Free Paint Chip Samples from Home Depot to Build Art Wall

When Skylar Capri needed an eye-catching set piece for a music video, she got creative and made her own using free paint chip samples from her local hardware store.

In a recent TikTok video that has racked up more than 16 million views, the independent musician showed viewers how she created a rainbow statement wall after a Home Depot employee allowed her to take home 2,500 samples. (In her initial video, she estimated there were 10,000 chips, but later told PEOPLE it was likely around 2,500.)

By adhering rows of paint strips stuck on painter's tape to a wall, Capri and her friends were able to put together a colorful backdrop worthy of a professional set.

Skylar Capri Credit: tiktok

"As an independent artist, I'm always looking for creative ways to make a small budget look and sound like something from Hollywood," Capri tells PEOPLE. "I set design and creative direct all my music videos, and the wall was one of the set designs."

The vibrant mural was ultimately featured in the music video for Capri's debut single "Sway!" and, according to the artist, has helped immensely in building her fanbase.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the viral attention the Sway Wall has been getting and how my musical following has grown because of it," Capri says.

Skylar Capri Credit: tiktok

Since going viral, Capri has also released a tutorial video on how others can recreate her wall.

According to her, the key is to carefully pick out colors and use painter's tape to ensure straight lines. It's also helpful to lay the paint chips face down on the tape — with the adhesive side up — before putting the completed row on the wall.

Of course, encountering the generous employee that gave her 2,500 paint chips for free is a huge help as well.