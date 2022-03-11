Amazon Curated a Collection of Its Most Functional Storage Furniture — and Pieces Start at $26

DHP's platform bed is one of the most reviewed of the assortment, earning more than 2,000 five-star ratings. The upholstered bed comes with storage drawers that make use of the valuable and typically unused real estate under your bed. The twin size comes with two roomy drawers while the full, queen, and king options come with four. And just like your dresser, you can use these to house clothing, bedding, linens, shoes, and all kinds of other items. Owners call it an "all around great purchase" and say "the bed looks much more expensive than it was."