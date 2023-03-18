Amazon's New Multi-Functional Furniture Storefront Is Filled with Versatile Pieces on Sale — Up to 61% Off

There's no such thing as too much functionality in a home. And whether you're seeking storage solutions or looking to free up space in your living room this spring, a clever piece of furniture can help you achieve your goals.

Amazon's hidden multi-functional furniture department is chock-full of helpful home additions.There are couches with built-in storage, coffee tables that turn into desks, and even chairs that convert into beds. The best part? You can live out your functional furniture feng shui fantasies on the cheap, since there are so many pieces on sale.

Keep reading to see our picks for the best furniture on sale from this hidden gem of an Amazon hub — prices start at $17.

Amazon Multi-Functional Furniture on Sale

For function in a living room, snag this useful coffee table while it's 29 percent off. It features a lift top that can be used as a desk or dinner table, plus an interior storage compartment and two built-in shelves to house electronics, games, and more.

Amazon

Buy It! Wlive Lift-Top Coffee Table, $106.59 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Or opt for this best-selling storage ottoman bench that's available in four sizes and six colors to combine function, fashion, and comfort. There's also a similar, smaller storage ottoman that's $17, which is the lowest price in the storefront.

There are plenty of markdowns to help upgrade your seating, too. This linen sectional sofa by Lilola Home converts into a sleeper and has a reversible chaise with a hidden storage compartment. One shopper said they turned the chaise into a "toy box" for their kids, while another five-star reviewer used it to store "blankets, pillows, and clothes."

Amazon

Buy It! Lilola Home Linen Storage Sectional Sofa, $622.27 (orig. $792); amazon.com

You can also save 28 percent on the Novogratz Brittany Futon Sofa, whose mid-century modern aesthetic might fool all of your guests into thinking you bought it from a fancy design studio. Or pick up a clever convertible armchair with a three-in-one design that converts into a recliner and sleeper, making it great for a guest or last-minute crasher. Its built-in pockets and cup holders are bonus storage space!

And for family meals, we're eyeing this majorly functional dining table with a drop-leaf design that you can fold up when there are extra mouths to feed, then drop down when you want the walking room. It has two built-in shelves to store plates, cutlery, and glassware, as well as wheels that make it easy to maneuver. One reviewer called it "perfect" for their "small kitchen space."

Amazon

Buy It! Tiptiper Folding Dining Table, $129.99 (orig. $152.99); amazon.com

Don't miss the versatile finds in Amazon's Multi-Functional Furniture department. Keep scrolling to see more pieces on sale right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Novogratz Brittany Futon Sofa, $323 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Storage Ottoman Bench, $62.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! GreenForest Folding Desk, $59.99 (orig. $73.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! DHP Upholstered Platform Storage Bed, $206.27 (orig. $531); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Esright 3-in-1 Convertible Sleeper Chair, $329.99 with coupon (orig. $389.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sauce Zhan USB-Charging Storage End Table, $60.79 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Trundle Bed, $143.37 (orig. $195); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Novogratz Concord Storage Stand, $123.22 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

