Amazon Shoppers Say They Sleep 'Like a Pampered Baby' Thanks to These Silk Pillowcases That Are as Little as $10

The pillowcases have earned over 5,000 perfect ratings

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 2, 2023 11:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Waking up with matted hair is hardly the way to start off your day — especially if you spent the night before running de-frizzing creams through your curls. Rather than struggle to turn a bad hair day into a good one, simply invest in a silk pillowcase, which is designed to preserve your luscious locks while you sleep.

Right now, shoppers can grab the Mulberry Silk Pillowcase while it's up to a whopping 46 percent off at Amazon. Woven out of silk, these pillowcases are wonderfully soft, super strong, and durable, and won't wrinkle. Since the material is so smooth, it reduces the friction of your hair, keeping it from frizzing or knotting overnight. Plus, these pillowcases stay cool while you sleep, making them perfect for hot sleepers.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including orange, royal blue, and grayish blue, all of which are available in sizes standard, queen, and king. You can either purchase a single pillowcase or a set of two, letting you mix and match colors if you like. And when it's time to clean the pillowcases, simply place them in a laundry bag and toss it into the washing machine before air drying.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

Buy It! Mulberry Silk Pillowcase in Haze Blue, $10.19 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Over 5,100 Amazon shoppers have given these silk pillowcases a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that they don't wake up with "tangled" hair. Others say they "slept like a pampered baby," while another shopper added, "My wavy and frizzy hair is noticeably less oily and easier to manage."

One reviewer explained that they bought silk pillowcases because they had been having skin problems and heard that these could help. They wrote, "I just use it for my main pillow and switch it out every day, making sure to wash it in fragrance-free detergent. My skin is already improving, plus the pillowcases are so soft to sleep on."

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

Buy It! Mulberry Silk Pillowcase in Sage Green, $17.84 (orig. $29.59); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Mulberry Silk Pillowcase while it's up to 46 percent off.

