These Cooling Bed Sheets 'Helped with Night Sweats,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and They're 50% Off

Start with the Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set, which is currently up to 50 percent off at Amazon. The sheets are wonderfully breathable, designed with a ventilated material that maximizes air release and wicks away moisture. This lightweight fabric keeps your temperature low while still providing a soft place to rest thanks to cotton's high thread count. Not only are the sheets long-lasting and wrinkle-free, but they're also designed to get softer with every wash.