These Cooling Bed Sheets 'Helped with Night Sweats,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and They're 50% Off
Even if you've got the air conditioning running, you may still be sweltering when you're sleeping — especially during this time of year. Rather than toss and turn and sweat all night, invest in a set of cooling bed sheets, which are sure to keep you cold all night.
Start with the Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set, which is currently up to 50 percent off at Amazon. The sheets are wonderfully breathable, designed with a ventilated material that maximizes air release and wicks away moisture. This lightweight fabric keeps your temperature low while still providing a soft place to rest thanks to cotton's high thread count. Not only are the sheets long-lasting and wrinkle-free, but they're also designed to get softer with every wash.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, calling them "cool to the touch" and the "most comfy sheets ever." One user shared that the sheets "helped with night sweats for both my husband and me," while another revealed: "I have bought three sets in total."
A third reviewer explained that they bought these sheets along with an 800-thread count Egyptian cotton set to compare the difference. They shared the results: "These are much softer, less wrinkly, and came with four pillow cases instead of two, for less than half the price."
Head to Amazon to snag the Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set while it's 50 percent off.
