Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with These 'Super Soft' Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 53% Off After Prime Day
If you've noticed that your bed sheets are not exactly holding up these days, you're probably just in need of a new set. Start with the Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set, which is currently up to a whopping 53 percent off at Amazon thanks to a post-Prime Day deal.
The bed sheets are ideal for hot sleepers since they wick away any moisture while you sleep and are super breathable, which helps reduce sweating and keeps your temperature low. The super lightweight sheets are woven from a soft and luxurious cotton material that won't shrink, fade, or pill over time. Each set comes with one elastic-lined fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases.
Buy It! Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given these bed sheets a five-star rating, with one noting that they "bought a second set immediately" while another called them "super soft." One user added: "I adore the quality of these sheets and have ordered three other sets for my other beds."
Another five-star reviewer explained that they ordered these sheets because other versions kept falling off the bed. They shared: "Not only do these sheets fit my mattress much better, [but] they are unbelievably soft!" Plus, they loved how luxurious the sheets feel, calling them the "softest sheets ever." They finished off by saying, "I also appreciated that the set came with four pillowcases for the price. Will definitely buy again!"
Head to Amazon to get the Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set while it's up to 53 percent off after Prime Day.
