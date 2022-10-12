There's no place like cribs!

In its nineteenth season, MTV Cribs is making another comeback with stars including Kristin Cavallari, Nicole Scherzinger, Leslie Jordan, Adrienne Bailon and more as they offer an "all-access home tour" of their luxury spaces.

The show, a monster hit when it first debuted in 2000, will return on Thursday, October 27, and PEOPLE got an exclusive first look inside the stars' homes to be featured — thought not all is revealed in the trailer.

MTV

Viewers are prompted to guess which celebrity has a steamy "love lounge" and who has a room dedicated entirely to their pet snakes in the exclusive trailer above; there's also a star with an eye-popping car collection that Cribs will tour.

And some stars are seen in their spaces during the teaser: "This is where the magic happens in my house," Cavallari jokes as her vast closet space is revealed. Meanwhile, Adrienne Bailon stands in front of a huge bathroom mirror and adds that she enjoys "seeing myself naked."

Fans will also get to see inside the homes of Michael Strahan, Ray J, Jessie James and Eric Decker, Jaime King, Iman Shupert, Olivia Culpo and more.

MTV

After a 10-year hiatus, MTV Cribs made a comeback in 2021 and showcased the impressive pads of stars like Scott Disick, Martha Stewart and JoJo Siwa — to name a few.

An international edition also made its debut the same year, showcasing the vacation homes of RHOA's Kenya Moore, Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim, Todrick Hall and more while they're abroad.

Having originally premiered in 2000, MTV Cribs ran for 13 seasons until 2005. Several reboots followed the original iteration of the show, including a CMT version in 2009 and a Snapchat Discover short-form series in 2017.

In reference to the show's 2021 reboot, Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer, MTV Entertainment Group, says, "Cribs didn't simply introduce the 'celebreality' genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media."

"We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world," added Diaz, who also created the original series.

Cribs returns to MTV on Thursday, October 27 at 9 PM ET/PT.