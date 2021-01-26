The interior design duo, popular for their $300 room makeover videos, tells PEOPLE that "the most glamorous looks can be very attainable to everyone"

Redecorating just got a little easier thanks to YouTube interior design duo, Mr. Kate, who are launching their very own furniture line in February.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the new project, Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr (whose clients include Jeffree Starr, Liza Koshy, Tati Westbook and James Charles) explain that their line was inspired by their mission of "championing people's creativity," and creating "convertible" pieces, like a stylish, tufted take on the classic futon and a plush bed with hidden storage.

"A huge thing about this collection was just that we wanted to mirror our brand ethos, which is that we always try to be helpful," Zehr adds. "So we just wanted to make sure that all the pieces had a helpful component to them."

For those unfamiliar with Mr. Kate, the husband and wife duo are "self-taught" interior designers, popular on the video platform for their $300 HGTV-style room makeovers where the couple challenge themselves to stay under budget while redecorating spaces for their fans.

Albrecht and Zehr first joined the YouTube community in 2009 and quickly noticed that they had tapped into an audience that was hungry for more of their content after they shared a series of videos about their own home renovation.

"It was clear that there was a space for us on YouTube because there really wasn't anyone doing high-quality production, full room transformations," Albrecht says. "That was more like an HGTV thing, and we tapped into a whole different audience."

Now, with 4 million subscribers and over 400 million video views, Albrecht and Zehr have cemented themselves as one of the top interior design channels on the platform. And their unique eye has garnered them some of YouTube's biggest names as clients.

"We love Liza Koshy. She is just such a female powerhouse and really set the standard of comedy on YouTube and everything. We got the opportunity to work with her and we redid her guest bedroom, we did her office, and then we also went on to do her whole outdoor area," Albrecht recalls. "That was really just so much fun because she's hilarious and amazing."

And while doing makeovers for celebrities can be exciting, Albrecht and Zehr say that their goal is to always remind people that anyone can have a beautiful home.

"We've been able to show that interior design isn't only for wealthy people," Zehr tells PEOPLE. "Everyone can have a beautiful space. You can have the most glamorous looks be very attainable to everyone."

One of their favorite pieces in the upcoming collection is the Daphne Bed ($379.99), which they have already put to use in their own home.

"I love it because it has just a really glamorous look to it, but it isn't oversized," Albrecht says. "A lot of times headboards and things are really bulky and can eat up a room. But this is a really beautiful piece that can kind of blend the lines of midcentury into almost, even, like an art deco or glam look."

Keeping in theme with accessibility, the couple says they "prioritized affordability." Per PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the collection, all of the products appear to be under $540.

"You don't have to be some super-rich professional interior designer, or whatever, to have a beautiful space," Albrecht says. "It can be achieved regardless."