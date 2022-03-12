Amazon Shoppers Call This Mini Humidifier a 'Miracle Machine,' and It's Just $18

This compact humidifier is small enough to prop on a nightstand or even take on a trip, but still plenty powerful to relieve sore throats and coughs. To use it, just fill the 500-milliliter tank with water, plug it into a power source, and press the start button. Choose from two mist modes, the first of which will spray mist for six hours at a time and the second intermittently for 12. Plus, shoppers can select from several colors, including blue and green.