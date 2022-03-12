Shop

Amazon Shoppers Call This Mini Humidifier a 'Miracle Machine,' and It's Just $18

“I've been using it for three days now and it has made it much easier to breathe”
By Amy Schulman March 11, 2022 10:00 PM
If you've been suffering from dry skin or sore throats as the weather starts to transition this time of year, you may benefit from a humidifier. After all, the beloved device is designed to puff plumes of hydrating mist into the air, which can relieve dry skin, congestion, and sore throats. Luckily, you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a device that works great, like the Movtip Portable Mini Humidifier, which is on sale for just $18 at Amazon.  

This compact humidifier is small enough to prop on a nightstand or even take on a trip, but still plenty powerful to relieve sore throats and coughs. To use it, just fill the 500-milliliter tank with water, plug it into a power source, and press the start button. Choose from two mist modes, the first of which will spray mist for six hours at a time and the second intermittently for 12. Plus, shoppers can select from several colors, including blue and green.  

The device is constructed with safety features, including a built-in water level sensor that will turn off when the water level is too low, as well as a strong seal that prevents any water from accidentally leaking out. Users can also select from two modes of light, including a night light function as well as a constant light mode. Unlike some humidifiers, this one does not double as an essential oil diffuser, so make sure to only add tap or mineral water to the tank.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Movtip Portable Mini Humidifier, $17.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the humidifier a five-star rating, noting that it's excellent at "combatting dry sinuses," and calling it a "miracle machine." One reviewer even wrote: "I've been using it for three days now and it has made it much easier to breathe."

Another user had explained that the air in the bedroom had been very dry, causing nosebleeds and sore throats. They selected this humidifier to help, sharing that it's "absolutely quiet" and has a "pretty strong mist." They kept the humidifier on overnight, writing, "I noticed after the first night that the dryness in my nose and throat left and hasn't come back since using this every night."

Head to Amazon to get the Movtip Portable Mini Humidifier for just $18 before this deal ends.

