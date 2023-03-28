What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 9 Amazon Products That Declutter and Organize Their Lives

Welcome to What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying, where we feature the most popular Amazon products our readers are loving this month. Find something you need, want, or never knew you needed below.

Spring is finally here! While frigid winter days are behind us, we're all for using the arrival of a new season as an opportunity to reset, whether that means refreshing our wardrobes, planning a spring break getaway, or doing some much-needed organization in all aspects of our lives.

Looking for inexpensive products that can help? Below are 9 of the most popular Amazon organizational products that PEOPLE readers are loving right now, so we thought you might like them, too. Read on to see what decluttering finds our readers are buying in droves this month.

Organizing Solutions PEOPLE Readers Bought in March

Appolab Sliding Under-Cabinet Organizer

Amazon

Buy It! Appolab Sliding Under-Cabinet Organizer, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

An excellent organization solution to keep the contents of your cabinets neat and organized is the clever Appolab Sliding Under-Cabinet Organizer. It features two baskets, and the bottom one has a handle, so you can pull it out for easy access to your products. Our readers bought 764 of them this month, making it one of the most popular organizing solutions we featured in March. Each bin can fit at least eight items (depending on their size) and it has high sides to prevent them from falling out or toppling over.

Bagail Packing Cubes

Amazon

Buy It! Bagail Packing Cubes, 6-Pack, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $22.98); amazon.com

The Bagail Packing Cubes are a great travel hack to save both space and sanity while packing a suitcase. The set includes six expandable organizers in three sizes: slim, medium, and large. The cubes can store multiple clothing items or shoes, and they have mesh panels so you easily see what's inside. Plus, they have handles and can nest comfortably in carry-ons and checked baggage.

"Absolutely loved these! Perfect for my trip to Greece," one Amazon shopper wrote. "I was determined to bring one bag (a carry-on), and these bags made it possible." They added that they were able to fit 10 outfits along with all their toiletries inside their suitcase.

Lxuemlu Storage Bags

Amazon

Buy It! Lxuemlu Storage Bags in Gray, $9.99; amazon.com

A simple and inexpensive way to make your home more organized is with these large storage bags. They can hold up to 60 liters, which makes them great for holding comforters, sweaters, coats, and more — so it's no surprise that readers bought more than 1,000 of them this month in the six-pack version that is now sold out, but luckily, the three-pack is still available. The storage bags will keep everything orderly and consolidated while being stored out of the way in your closet, attic, or basement.

Deco Brothers Kitchen Pan Organizer Shelf Rack

Amazon

Buy It! Deco Brothers Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack, $16.87 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Most of us stuff our cookware into the biggest kitchen cabinet we have available, which isn't really convenient when it's time to pull out a specific pot or pan. Thankfully, clever storage solutions like the Deco Brothers Kitchen Pan Organizer exist. The space-saving rack has sturdy wire slots and can be used in two ways: Install it vertically to hold up to five pans or use it horizontally to store odds and ends like lids, cutting boards, and bakeware. You can also place it in a cabinet to keep pans organized, or on the countertop for easy access.

PrepWorks by Progressive Guacamole ProKeeper Kitchen Storage Container

Amazon

Buy It! PrepWorks by Progressive Guacamole ProKeeper Kitchen Storage Container, $12.99; amazon.com

Everyone enjoys fresh guacamole, but they probably don't appreciate the brown leftovers. With this practical storage container (which 183 of our readers added to their carts this month), you can keep your dips fresh for longer. It comes with a tight lid that releases air from the container once it's pressed down, preventing your guacamole from oxidizing overnight and keeping salsa and other dips fresh all week long. To prevent fewer air pockets, the brand recommends gathering the dip in the center of the bowl.

Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer Dividers

Amazon

Buy It! Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer Drawer Dividers, 4-Pack, $12.87 (orig. $14.87); amazon.com

If your dresser drawers are cluttered, consider the Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer Dividers to help keep them tidy. The set comes with four dividers for a total of 45 compartments to store underwear, socks, bras, socks, and other small accessories. Plus, it can be folded up and tucked away until additional storage is needed.

Hotor Car Trash Can

Amazon

Buy It! Hotor Car Trash Can in Black, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

The inside of a car can get pretty gross, but a great way to keep your vehicle's interior clean is with the Hotor Car Trash Can. Easily hang the 2-gallon bag on the back of a seat or behind the center console. It fits most types of cars and doubles as storage thanks to built-in side pockets that are ideal for stashing tissues, hand sanitizer, and other on-the-go essentials. "This is the best mom hack ever," shared an Amazon reviewer. "You can buy the little trash bags or use a grocery sack in this. Makes life so much easier!"

mDesign Water Bottle Storage Holder Rack

Amazon

Buy It! mDesign Water Bottle Storage Holder Rack, $22.99 (orig. $27.59); amazon.com

Organize refrigerators, kitchen cabinets, garage shelves, and pantries with this durable water bottle storage rack. It's designed with shatter-resistant plastic and can hold up to six reusable water bottles, bottled beverages, or sports drinks. You can even stack multiple on top of each other to make more use of vertical space.

Meacolia Pill Case Organizer

Amazon

Buy It! Meacolia Pill Case Organizer, $9.97 (orig. $14); amazon.com

Whether you take vitamins, supplements, or prescription medication daily, traveling with pills can be a pain, especially since those longer pill trays with all the color compartments aren't exactly space savers. However, the Meacolia Pill Case makes taking your pills while on the go easy, secure, and discreet — it's no wonder why our readers bought nearly 200 of them this month. The case is moisture-resistant and fastens tightly so you don't have to worry about anything falling out.

One of our shopping writers, who traveled to South America with the pill case, also appreciated that the different compartments can hold pills in multiple sizes and that it comes with removable labels.

