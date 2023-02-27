What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 10 Amazon Products That Will Prepare Their Homes for Spring

Welcome to What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying, where we feature the most popular Amazon products our readers are loving this month. Find something you need, want, or never knew you needed below.

Soon enough, winter will be winding down, and we will be trading in snow days for sunshine. And with the warmer weather also comes the urge (ok, obligation) to declutter and clean the house from top to bottom.

The key to making spring cleaning a little less daunting is to have essential tools and storage solutions on hand before you begin. Don't know where to start? Below are 10 of the most popular Amazon products that PEOPLE readers are loving right now, so we thought you might like them, too. Read on to see what spring cleaning supplies our readers are buying in droves this month.

Cleaning Tools and Storage Solutions PEOPLE Readers Bought in February

Orfeld 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy It! Orfeld 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.97 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Quickly pick up dust, hair, pet dander, and crumbs with the lightweight Orfeld 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum that cleans high-pile carpets, hard floors, stairs, and even car interiors. The device comes with five attachments, including a crevice tool, a soft roller brush, and a hard roller brush, and can transform into a handheld vacuum for cleaning up small messes.

Labigo Cordless Spin Scrubber

Buy It! Labigo Cordless Spin Scrubber, $68.99 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

This Labigo Cordless Spin Scrubber eliminates the need to hunch over your tub while scrubbing away soap scum and hard water stains. Our readers bought 496 of them this month, making it the most popular Amazon cleaning tool we featured in February.

It extends up to 45 inches, so you can easily clean grime off of floors, baseboards, showers, and more. Plus, it comes with four brush heads that also lend a hand in getting into those tight corners. One Amazon shopper said that there won't be any more "bending over" when they clean since the spin scrubber "does all the work."

Puetz Golf Multi-Surface Natural Steam Cleaner

Buy It! Puetz Golf Multi-Surface Natural Steam Cleaner, $55.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

The Puetz Golf Steam Cleaner is a compact gadget that's great for a quick cleanup, but it's tough enough to sanitize at the same time. It uses pressurized steam — without relying on harsh chemicals — to erase grease, grime, and stains from furniture, kitchen appliances, and tons of surfaces, including ceramic tile, grout, and more.

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Buy It! Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

The self-cleaning technology of this robot vacuum and mop lets it pick up dirt and debris and wipe away stubborn spots and stains even when you're not at home. Program a cleaning schedule and tell the device when and where you want it to clean in your home, all from a smartphone. Readers purchased this vacuum more than any other robot vacuum we wrote about in February and we can see why.

Vetacsion 4-Pack Moveable Fridge Magnetic Spice Racks

Buy It! Vetacsion 4-Pack Moveable Fridge Magnetic Spice Racks, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Light on cabinet or counter space in your kitchen? Then consider the Vetacsion Magnetic Spice Rack, which comes with four floating shelves with a strong magnet on the back and can hold spice jars and seasonings, oils, and utensils. "It is so sturdy, it sticks for dear life," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Budding Joy Large Storage Bags in Gray

Buy It! Budding Joy Large Storage Bags in Gray, $29.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

An easy and inexpensive way to make your home more organized is with these large storage bags. They can hold a whopping 90 liters, which makes them great for storing items like coats, comforters, sweaters, pillows, and more — so it's no surprise that readers bought nearly 300 packs this month. They'll keep everything orderly and consolidated while being stored out of the way in your closet, attic, or basement.

Chef's Path Food Storage Containers

Buy It! Chef's Path Food Storage Containers, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

These see-through airtight space-saving containers will keep your food fresh and your pantry in tip-top shape. The 14-piece set, which is excellent for storing dry goods, is a "must-have," according to Amazon reviewers. It comes with four small, four medium, four tall, and two extra-tall containers. The set also includes measuring spoons, a chalkboard marker, and reusable labels to make organizing your pantry a breeze.

SpaceAid WrapNeat 3-in-1 Organizer

Buy It! SpaceAid WrapNeat 3-in-1 Organizer, $24.98 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

Give foil, wax paper, and plastic wrap a home of their own with this storage solution. Made from bamboo, the box has a cutting edge for each wrap, which makes it easy to piece out what you need. The dispenser also comes with clear labels for easy viewing and is available in three sizes. "No more messy drawer. Now my wraps and foil are beautifully contained," shared an Amazon reviewer.

ClearSpace Fridge Organization Bins, 6-Piece Set

Buy It! ClearSpace Fridge Organization Bins, 6-Piece Set, $32.99; amazon.com

The ClearSpace Fridge Organization Bins will keep your food tidy in the refrigerator. The stackable containers are ideal for fridges that are tight on space and will prevent items from crowding one another. They're also helpful for containing and separating items such as snacks, meats, cheese, and veggies.

Black + Decker Floor Sweeper

Buy It! Black + Decker Floor Sweeper, $34.81 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Clean up fine hair and dust throughout your home with this Black + Decker tool that's "much faster than a traditional broom and dustpan," according to an Amazon shopper. Our readers even purchased more than 200 of these convenient cleaning tools. It uses suction power to snatch up dirt, crumbs, and hair, and you can easily empty the dustbin with the press of a button, making it an effortless and simple two-step process.

