Amazon Has a Hidden Section of Coupons That Will Save You Even More Money

This section is chock-full of coupons for just about every category, including health and personal care, grocery and gourmet, beauty, home and kitchen, and electronics. You'll be able to save extra on some of Amazon's most popular products, like vacuum cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, and smart plugs, among others. Just clip the coupons on this page and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. And right now, you can save up to an additional 50 percent off.