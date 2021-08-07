It's Official: This Is the Most-Loved Furniture on Amazon with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings
Buying furniture on Amazon has its perks. Not only can you get fast and free two-day shipping on a majority of styles if you're a Prime member, but more often than not, you'll find a deal on whatever it is you're looking for. If you're not sure where to start, the site recently revealed the most popular furniture pieces with hundreds and thousands of five-star ratings — and believe us, you'll want it all.
The most-loved furniture list features 260 under-the-radar finds that customers can't get enough of. One of the most notable items? This cooling mattress from Zinus, which over 35,000 people highly recommend.The best-selling mattress stands out thanks to its gel and green-tea infused memory foam, which shoppers say is "supportive, comfortable, and never sleeps hot." You can get it for 40 percent off right now, to boot.
Alongside a number of mattresses, bed frames make a repeated appearance on the most-loved list. From metal platforms to upholstered options to stylish wood designs, it's clear that people love turning to Amazon for their bedroom essentials. (Seriously — this $98 tool-free frame has more than 56,000 five-stars alone.)
And if there's one thing to learn from the list, it's that Amazon is truly a treasure trove of stylish furniture. There are tons of items that can elevate any room, like this mid-century modern marble desk (it comes in a few other versions, too, like a TV stand and nesting tables), this contemporary dining room chair, or this rustic coffee table.
"I needed a work area in my studio apartment and this desk added an upscale and classic flair to my space," one customer wrote about the Novogratz marble desk. "The assembly took me less than 15 minutes. I am SO happy and recommend it to anyone… Not too big. Not bulky. Perfect."
Whether you're thinking about doing an entire room overhaul, replacing that cube storage unit from your college days, or finally purchasing a desk to WFH comfortably, Amazon's most-loved furniture list is sure to have what you're looking for — and maybe even something you had no idea you needed.
