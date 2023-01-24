Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of These Cozy Winter Home Goods That Are All on Sale Right Now Including fuzzy throw blankets, plush slippers, a winter-scented candle, and more By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 24, 2023 12:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There's nothing like snuggling up on the couch after a long day, especially during the winter. Whether that involves just slipping on your favorite slippers, brewing a cup of tea, or lighting a candle, there are plenty of ways to unwind. And to help you find everything you need for the perfect night in, we browsed through Amazon's Customer Most-Loved section of products for a night in and gathered a list of the most highly-rated and reviewed items that you'll want to add to your cart. Plus, each item is on sale right now, so you can save on these cozy home goods that will last you all winter long and beyond. Shopper-Loved Picks from Amazon for a Cozy Night In Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers, $13.99–$15.99 (orig. $39.99) CrockPot 6-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $69.99) Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser, $22.99 (orig. $29.99) Thymes Pine Needle Fraiser Fir Candle, $16.66 (orig. $34.00) Joyca & Co. Wool Blend Socks, 4-Pack, $13.99 (orig. $19.99) Tuddrom Decorative Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99) Comenzar Flickering Candles with Remote Timer, Set of 3, $20.39 (orig. $29.99) Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $16.99 (orig. $19.90) Minnetonka Pile Lined Hardsole Slippers, $39.96 (orig. $54.94) Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Reversible Throw Blanket, $15.36 (orig. $24.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. A must for any night spent curled up with a good book or watching a movie is a throw blanket, and this now-$18 option isn't one to miss. The double-sided blanket that one shopper called "the stuff cuddle dreams are made of" features fluffy faux fur on one side and a smooth velvet-like finish on the other side. It's available in 12 colors and patterns, including cream white, apricot, and light gray, and has racked up more than 23,000 perfect ratings. One five-star reviewer simply shared: "It is the one I grab first when cozying up on the sofa." Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Decorative Faux Fur Throw Blanket $17.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com While you can slip on a pair of memory foam slippers or wool socks to instantly have you feeling warm and toasty, there's no better way to create a cozy vibe than with comfort foods and drinks. The Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper is the "perfect" gadget for whipping up a batch of "hot, crispy, awesome, delicious home-made popcorn," according to one five-star reviewer. All you have to do is pour popcorn kernels into the bowl, add oil, salt, and any flavorings you like, and put it in the microwave. After a few minutes, you'll have a bowl of popcorn ready to go and in a shatter-proof bowl. Shoppers say the device is easy to use and clean, too, so its no wonder it has more than 20,000 five-star ratings. Amazon Buy It! Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $16.99 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com If you need a drink to go with your popcorn, this hand-crafted glass teapot can be popped in the microwave or on the stovetop to create a warm cup of tea. It's made from heat-resistant glass and features a non-dripping spout and an ergonomic handle, and shoppers have called it the "easiest teapot ever" that is "great for a winter's day." And to really nail the ambiance, you may want to consider adding candles to your space. The Thymes Pine Needle Fraiser Fir Candle has notes of cedarwood and sandalwood that will permeate the air to provide a refreshing and relaxing fragrance. Plus, the now-$17 candle has a burn time of 45 hours. It's no wonder that one shopper called it "the best winter candle" and another wrote that it's "the perfect pine scented candle" that brings "just the right touch of evergreen in the background for the winter." Amazon Buy It! Thymes Pine Needle Fraiser Fir Candle $16.66 (orig. $34.00); amazon.com Be sure to snag these home goods while they are on sale at Amazon to transform your space into the ultimate cozy oasis. Amazon Buy It! Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CrockPot 6-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Joyca & Co. Wool Blend Socks, 4-Pack $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Comenzar Flickering Candles with Remote Timer $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Minnetonka Men's Pile Lined Hardsole Slippers $51.98 (orig. $54.94); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Reversible Throw Blanket $15.36 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Say This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Keeps Them Warm, Even in Negative Temperatures, and It's on Sale This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat 'Instantly Gives Class' to Any Outfit, According to Shoppers Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Facial Steamer a 'Game-Changer for Dry Winter Skin,' and It's on Sale Right Now