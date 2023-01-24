Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of These Cozy Winter Home Goods That Are All on Sale Right Now

There's nothing like snuggling up on the couch after a long day, especially during the winter.

Whether that involves just slipping on your favorite slippers, brewing a cup of tea, or lighting a candle, there are plenty of ways to unwind. And to help you find everything you need for the perfect night in, we browsed through Amazon's Customer Most-Loved section of products for a night in and gathered a list of the most highly-rated and reviewed items that you'll want to add to your cart.

Plus, each item is on sale right now, so you can save on these cozy home goods that will last you all winter long and beyond.

Shopper-Loved Picks from Amazon for a Cozy Night In

A must for any night spent curled up with a good book or watching a movie is a throw blanket, and this now-$18 option isn't one to miss. The double-sided blanket that one shopper called "the stuff cuddle dreams are made of" features fluffy faux fur on one side and a smooth velvet-like finish on the other side.

It's available in 12 colors and patterns, including cream white, apricot, and light gray, and has racked up more than 23,000 perfect ratings. One five-star reviewer simply shared: "It is the one I grab first when cozying up on the sofa."

Buy It! Tuddrom Decorative Faux Fur Throw Blanket $17.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

While you can slip on a pair of memory foam slippers or wool socks to instantly have you feeling warm and toasty, there's no better way to create a cozy vibe than with comfort foods and drinks. The Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper is the "perfect" gadget for whipping up a batch of "hot, crispy, awesome, delicious home-made popcorn," according to one five-star reviewer.

All you have to do is pour popcorn kernels into the bowl, add oil, salt, and any flavorings you like, and put it in the microwave. After a few minutes, you'll have a bowl of popcorn ready to go and in a shatter-proof bowl. Shoppers say the device is easy to use and clean, too, so its no wonder it has more than 20,000 five-star ratings.

Buy It! Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $16.99 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com

If you need a drink to go with your popcorn, this hand-crafted glass teapot can be popped in the microwave or on the stovetop to create a warm cup of tea. It's made from heat-resistant glass and features a non-dripping spout and an ergonomic handle, and shoppers have called it the "easiest teapot ever" that is "great for a winter's day."

And to really nail the ambiance, you may want to consider adding candles to your space. The Thymes Pine Needle Fraiser Fir Candle has notes of cedarwood and sandalwood that will permeate the air to provide a refreshing and relaxing fragrance. Plus, the now-$17 candle has a burn time of 45 hours. It's no wonder that one shopper called it "the best winter candle" and another wrote that it's "the perfect pine scented candle" that brings "just the right touch of evergreen in the background for the winter."

Buy It! Thymes Pine Needle Fraiser Fir Candle $16.66 (orig. $34.00); amazon.com

Be sure to snag these home goods while they are on sale at Amazon to transform your space into the ultimate cozy oasis.

Buy It! Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! CrockPot 6-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Joyca & Co. Wool Blend Socks, 4-Pack $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Comenzar Flickering Candles with Remote Timer $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Minnetonka Men's Pile Lined Hardsole Slippers $51.98 (orig. $54.94); amazon.com

Buy It! Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Reversible Throw Blanket $15.36 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

