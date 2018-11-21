Get a Sneak Peek at the Most Insane Christmas Light Displays Across America

The Great Christmas Light Fight is back for a sixth season!

In a sneak peek of their new season, which premieres Nov. 26 on ABC, the hit decorating competition series promises to showcase the wildest and most spectacular Christmas displays across America, and by the looks of the preview, these homes essentially belong in a real-life Whoville from The Grinch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In each one-hour episode, four families go all-out in decorating their homes with inflatables, lights, moving displays, and anything else they can think of to woo the judges in the hopes of winning the coveted Light Fight trophy and a $50,000 prize, with a total of $300,000 given away for the season.

ABC/Byron Cohen

RELATED: Inside the Tennessee Resort Where It’s Christmas All Year Round

“And just when you thought it couldn’t get any bigger…” the narrator says in the trailer before one of the contestants says, “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

Season 6 will feature never-before-seen interior displays, including one contestant who says he puts all of his furniture into storage to make room for his holiday decor.

ABC/Donald Rager

WATCH THIS: Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Bought a 13-Foot Christmas Tree: ‘That Ladder Is Not Gonna Cut It’

The season will also air their first ever “Heavyweights” episode, which will showcase a head-to-head competition between contestants whose displays are too large for any home. In the trailer, one contestant claims his display features 4 million lights.

Trading Spaces’ Carter Oosterhouse will help judge the entrants alongside acclaimed restaurant interior designer, Taniya Nayak. ABC also just announced that the show is slated for a seventh season in 2019 due to its popularity.

ABC

RELATED: Get a First Look at Emily Henderson’s Holiday Decor (Plus, How to Recreate the Look In Your Home!)

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs Nov. 26 at 8/7c on ABC.