Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant is listing the high-profile pad, which would be the second most expensive apartment sale in New York history

Most Expensive Penthouse in Manhattan Listed for $169 Million — See Inside the Incredible Space!

Ryan Serhant has listed the most expensive penthouse in Manhattan — and it could be yours for a cool $196 million.

Located on the top floor of the supertall 432 Park Avenue building in New York City's Midtown, the 8,225-square-foot space features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Twenty-four glass windows line the luxurious abode and offer 360-degree views of Manhattan and nearby Central Park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There has never been anything quite like this residence, and it's never ever been on the market before," the Million Dollar Listing New York star, 37, says in a video tour, above, of his highest-priced listing, which he teased in an Instagram post on Friday.

nyc penthouse Credit: Donna Dotan

Designed by Rafael Viñoly, the penthouse will be sold fully furnished, including pieces from Hermès and Bentley, as well as sought-after artworks. Serhant calls the finished product "a world marvel."

nyc penthouse Credit: Donna Dotan

The space includes a 93-foot-long great room with a custom-made piano and a vintage sectional set, as well as a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances — including a wine cooler and espresso machine — and a view overlooking the Upper East Side.

nyc penthouse Credit: Evan Joseph

The primary suite makes up the entire northwest corner of the penthouse, with two bathrooms and two dressing rooms attached. Another bedroom suite offers a similarly gorgeous view of the city, as well as its own lavish bath.

nyc penthouse Credit: Donna Dotan

Both bathrooms feature Italian marble, sinks carved into the stone countertops, floating soaking tubs and walk-in showers.

nyc penthouse Credit: Donna Dotan

Serhant told The New York Post he has received numerous offers on the property over the last month, but ultimately "wanted to maximize value" by putting the listing on the market.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Home Tour