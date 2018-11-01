This $245 Million Bel Air Mansion is Now the Most Expensive Home for Sale in America

This Bel Air estate that just hit the market could be yours . . . if you have a spare $245 million.

Now the most expensive house for sale in America, the “Chartwell” mansion is situated on 10.39 acres. Its exterior once served as the establishing shot for the CBS sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, which aired from 1962 to 1971.

The home is so large it also has 8 real estate agents. It’s listed for $245 million with Jeff Hyland, Drew Fenton and Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland (a Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate), Jade Mills, Joyce Rey, and Alexandra Allen of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; and Drew Gitlin and Susan Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. The property will only be shown to pre-qualified buyers.

The most shocking thing about the price tag may be that it was previously $100 million higher. The house was also listed last August for $350 million, according to Today.com.

Hilton & Hyland

Hilton & Hyland

In total, the estate contains 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, with five of the bedrooms belonging to a massive guest house.

Hilton & Hyland

Hilton & Hyland

The main residence, which was designed by Sumner Spaulding circa 1930 and renovated in the late 1980s by Henri Samuel, has an undeniable chateau feel that extends to it’s pristine formal gardens.

Hilton & Hyland

Hilton & Hyland

In January 2017, a different house in Bel Air claimed the accolade of America’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $250 million, but according to the property’s tax history on Zillow, the listing was removed in June 2017 and re-listed in April 2018 with a $62 million price cut. The listing was removed again in May 2018 and re-listed in July for $188 million.

A query sent to that home’s official media representative was undeliverable.

Hilton & Hyland

Hilton & Hyland

Another mega mansion that has not yet come to market could soon boot Chartwell from the top spot.

In December 2017, The New York Times first reported that a new home being built in Bel Air will soon be the most expensive on the market, with a listing price of $500 million. That home, also represented by Hilton & Hyland, has not yet been officially listed, according to a spokesperson for the real estate agency.

Outside, the $500 million property also features seven pools (including one that is 75 feet long), a pool house, tennis court, 40-vehicle car gallery, a 12,000-bottle wine cellar, and sprawling gardens with fountains.

When complete, the 100,000-square-foot estate will include 20 bedrooms (including a 5,500-square-foot master suite), and five elevators, all perched on a hilltop with expansive views across the city.