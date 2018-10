A local tradition that has gained notoriety over the nearly 30 years since its inception, New Hampshire’s Keene Pumpkin Festival emphasizes the old-fashioned magic of the holiday.

“The Pumpkin Festival has been broadcasting to the world what can happen when people come together for no other purpose than making magic happen,” writes founder Nancy Sporborg on the festival’s website.

The festival has repeatedly broken the world record for the number of jack-o’-lanterns lit at one event, reaching as many as 30,581 pumpkins back in 2013.

Curious to see the spooky sight for yourself? It’s one day only, so make sure to stop by on October 28, between 1-7pm.