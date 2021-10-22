These Are the 12 Most Comfortable Sectionals on Amazon, According to Reviewers

Best Rated: Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sectional

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers love this reversible sectional, and it's easy to see why. The mid-century modern sectional has clean lines and tapered peg legs that can blend in with most decor styles. It comes in several different colors, and the chaise can be moved on either side of the sofa to fit your space.

"It looks splendid and is extremely comfortable especially when paired with a throw pillow or two," one reviewer said, adding, "The sectional is awesome and is perfect for lounging out to read or watch a movie on."

Buy It! Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sectional, $856; amazon.com