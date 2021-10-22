These Are the 12 Most Comfortable Sectionals on Amazon, According to Reviewers
Other than your mattress, your couch is the most important furniture in your home. Think about it: Between binge-watching your favorite TV shows, reading, and chatting with family and friends on the phone and in person, the time you spend on it adds up. And for many of us, our couches have also doubled as dining tables and work desks in the past year and a half. So whether you're moving into a new home or upgrading your current living room, it's crucial to find a stylish and comfortable couch — and there's no better option than a sectional.
Sectionals usually seat two to eight people, making them great options for families. Additionally, there's a myriad of sectionals made for small spaces like apartments, including modular sectionals that allow you to rearrange the cushions to fit your room. You can even find sectionals with hidden storage compartments, reclining seats, and seats that convert into a sleeper sofa.
When shopping for a sectional, it's important to keep your preferred shape, size, and features in mind. There are three common styles for sectionals: L-shaped, U-shaped, and chaise. L-shaped sectionals basically look like two loveseats coming together at the corner to create an L, while a U-shaped sectional looks like three couches in one, or a large couch with two chaises at its ends. The chaise sectional simply has one sofa cushion extending past the others to create a foot rest.
After scouring product ratings and reviews, we found the most comfortable sectionals to buy for every type of home, including L-shaped and U-shaped sectionals, leather and outdoor sectionals, sectionals for families, and more. Below, shop customer-loved sectionals in a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles — they start at just $369 on Amazon.
Best Rated: Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sectional
Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers love this reversible sectional, and it's easy to see why. The mid-century modern sectional has clean lines and tapered peg legs that can blend in with most decor styles. It comes in several different colors, and the chaise can be moved on either side of the sofa to fit your space.
"It looks splendid and is extremely comfortable especially when paired with a throw pillow or two," one reviewer said, adding, "The sectional is awesome and is perfect for lounging out to read or watch a movie on."
Buy It! Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sectional, $856; amazon.com
Best L-Shaped: Maforob L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
This L-shaped sectional is made with breathable linen fabric, high-density foam, and springs for comfort and support. It comes in a neutral gray color and features elegant studded detailing. It can comfortably seat up to five people in the corner of your living room, and it includes a matching storage ottoman. Bonus: One of the back cushions flips down to reveal cup holders.
"[The] quality is fabulous," a reviewer wrote. "The seat cushions are so firm and sturdy. Easy to assemble, and the fabric is great quality. We love how the cushions have Velcro to keep them in place and also that you can take the head and back cushion covers off to wash in the laundry."
Buy It! Maforob L-Shaped Sectional Sofa, $1,421.70; amazon.com
Best U-Shaped: Casa Andrea Milano Modern U-Shaped Sectional
If you're looking for a large sectional that's roomy enough to nap on, this is the perfect choice, according to customers. The sectional comes with two extra-wide chaises to accommodate six people. Plus, the luxuriously soft velvet fabric comes in 11 colors. Shoppers say it's well built, comfortable, supportive, and beautiful to look at.
Buy It! Casa Andrea Milano Modern U-Shaped Sectional, $1,211.27; amazon.com
Best Chaise: Lilola Home Lucca Reversible Sectional
This chaise sectional features everything a high-quality couch should: style, comfort, and functionality. The reversible chaise can fit on either side of the sectional and provides secret storage for blankets and pillows. The other two seats pull out to reveal a sleeper sofa for overnight guests.
"This sofa is a lot more comfortable [than] I thought it would be," a shopper wrote. "It is so easy to use and turn into a bed. The storage space is HUGE! Definitely works super well in our very tiny house and even though it looks small, it definitely doesn't feel like it when you sit on it."
Buy It! Lilola Home Lucca Reversible Sectional, $750.06 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com
Best for Small Spaces: Nolany Reversible Sectional Sofa
Sectionals may have a reputation for being large, clunky furniture, but this one is designed specifically for small spaces. The sleek yet traditional couch is made from soft suede that comes in a variety of neutral colors. Plus, the extra-thick cushions include high-density foam for support and comfort.
"Such a beautiful couch and absolutely perfect for my small apartment," one reviewer said. "I can't say enough good things about this couch… it's small enough for my place but long enough that a person 6-foot tall could comfortably sleep on it, the texture is soft and comforting, the cushions are wide enough to sit criss cross comfortably."
Buy It! Nolany Reversible Sectional Sofa, $419.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
Best for Families: Honbay Reversible Sectional Sofa
Designed to comfortably fit a family, this durable and cozy sectional is perfect for movie nights and more. The cushions are firm yet soft, and they won't sink over time, according to customers. And it comes with added storage in the chaise and a side pocket for your phone and remote.
"This couch is study, comfortable, and attractive," a happy reviewer wrote. "The fabric is soft and gentle on the skin (unlike other economy couches I've tried), it's easy to clean, and it's thick, so it seems like it will be durable. The cushions have plenty of support and can be velcroed into place, which is really nice when the baby feels like she needs to rearrange the living room."
Buy It! Honbay Reversible Sectional Sofa, $609.99; amazon.com
Best Modular: Honbay Modular Sectional Sofa
Modular sectionals like this one are customizable to fit the unique needs of your space. It has seemingly endless cushion configurations to seat up to seven people at once. Plus, all six cushions have storage space for blankets, pillows, toys, games, and more. Shoppers love its versatility, expansive storage, and comfortable foam seat cushions.
Buy It! Honbay Modular Sectional Sofa, $1,359.99; amazon.com
Best Leather: Honbay Leather Sectional
Few things are more comfortable than a squishy leather sectional you can simply melt into — and shoppers think this one is your best bet on Amazon. It's made from soft faux leather wrapped around foam cushions. The sectional also comes with an extra-wide leather ottoman that doubles as a storage compartment.
"This is the quintessential apartment sectional, especially if you have any pets," this shopper said, adding, "It's comfy, easy to assemble, and so elegant looking especially for being faux leather. Also, the ottoman that is included is better than any ottoman you'd find in a store, hands down."
Buy It! Honbay Leather Sectional, $609.99; amazon.com
Best Sleeper: Bowery Hill Reversible Sleeper Sectional
For those that don't have a guest room, a sleeper sofa is a good alternative. This sleeper sectional has two pull-out seats and a storage chaise, so you can have guest bed linens right at your disposal. The functionality and durability won't diminish its style thanks to the elegant tufted design. One shopper said their son actually prefers to sleep on the couch over their bed, while other reviewers wrote that it's perfect for overnight guests and everyone's go-to spot to lay on.
Buy It! Bowery Hill Reversible Sleeper Sectional, $782.99; amazon.com
Best Outdoor: Pamapic Seven-Piece Outdoor Sectional
You need a sectional outside, too — and this one is the only outdoor conversation set you'll ever need. The seven-piece set includes six seats and one glass-top coffee table. You can arrange the seats into several different combinations without extraneous assembly. The corner seats have multiple reclining positions for outdoor lounging, and it's made from weather-resistant rattan with removable, machine-washable seat covers.
"We were extremely surprised to find out just how comfortable this is," one reviewer wrote. "It not only looks great, but it is also sturdy and well-built. My wife and I felt like we were on vacation when we sat outside under the patio."
Buy It! Pamapic Seven-Piece Outdoor Sectional, $489.99 (orig. $589.99); amazon.com
Best Affordable: Best-Living Furniture Sectional Sofa
A good-quality sectional doesn't have to cost a fortune. At $369, this sectional is a total steal with its soft linen, firm yet pillowy foam cushions, and reversible chaise. The cushions are removable and machine-washable for easy cleaning. And it's small enough to fit in most tight living rooms. Shoppers say it's comfortable and supportive, with many saying it fits well in their small apartments.
Buy It! Best-Living Furniture Sectional Sofa, $369; amazon.com
Best Reclining: Secsofier Manual Reclining Sectional Sofa
While most sectionals are manufactured with comfort in mind, this reclining option takes relaxation to the next level. It's made with a sturdy wood frame, foam cushions, and wear-resistant leather that's built to last for years. The two end seats of the four-seater sectional recline, and it comes with cup holders and storage compartments for your convenience. Several reviewers love that it's soft, comfortable, and attractive.
Buy It! Secsofier Manual Reclining Sectional Sofa, $1,789.99; amazon.com
