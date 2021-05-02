10 Most Comfortable Dining Chairs on Amazon, According to Shoppers

With so many kitchen chairs available on Amazon, it's easy to become overwhelmed by the shopping process. After all, you'll be sitting in these chairs every day, so it's crucial to choose comfortable ones. According to Dr. Rahul Shah, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon, you should pick chairs that keep your head in line with your pelvis. He explains that the most comfortable chairs are designed to promote proper spine alignment. If not, your muscles will pick up the slack in an attempt to keep you upright, which can cause fatigue.