10 Most Comfortable Dining Chairs on Amazon, According to Shoppers
One of the most important rooms in your house is arguably the dining room. It's a place to sit down for meals, but it can also transform into an office space or family gathering spot in minutes. With all the time spent there, you'll want to choose dining chairs that cushion your tush and support your back while still looking stylish.
With so many kitchen chairs available on Amazon, it's easy to become overwhelmed by the shopping process. After all, you'll be sitting in these chairs every day, so it's crucial to choose comfortable ones. According to Dr. Rahul Shah, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon, you should pick chairs that keep your head in line with your pelvis. He explains that the most comfortable chairs are designed to promote proper spine alignment. If not, your muscles will pick up the slack in an attempt to keep you upright, which can cause fatigue.
What Makes a Dining Chair Comfortable?
The most comfortable dining chairs will provide lumbar support with a slightly curved back, allowing you to relax naturally while reclining. On top of an ergonomic design, your kitchen chairs should be cushioned on either the back rest or seat — or ideally, both! Shah also recommends considering the height of your chair "in order to comfortably rest the hips and pelvis area."
Once you have those foundational features down, choose the best dining chair that fits your lifestyle, existing decor, and budget. If you're looking for some inspiration, we've got you covered with a list of comfortable dining chairs that Amazon shoppers love, starting at just $100 for a pair.
- Best Overall: Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Dining Chair
- Best Budget: CangLong Mid-Century Dining Chairs
- Best Wooden: Safavieh Blanchard Spindle Dining Chairs
- Best Upholstered: HomePop Parsons Upholstered Dining Chairs
- Best Modern: GreenForest Acrylic Ghost Chairs
- Best Mid-Century: Rivet Malida Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs
- Best Farmhouse: Signature Design by Ashley Realyn Dining Chairs
- Best Tufted: Roundhill Furniture Habit Tufted Parsons Dining Chairs
- Most Unique: Armen Living Summer Bucket Dining Chair
- Best Accent: Meridian Furniture Karina Velvet Dining Chair
Best Overall: Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Dining Chairs
Comfortable and classic are two adjectives that accurately describe the Christopher Knight Phinneas Dining Chairs. The chairs, which come in a pair, have nicely rounded backrests that cradle your back from the base to the neck. They’re also designed with wide seats and thick cushions on top with a soft fabric covering that shoppers call “very impressive.” The traditional-looking chairs are slightly distressed and have decorative legs that give a nod to the French country aesthetic.
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Dining Chairs, $253; amazon.com
Best Budget: CangLong Mid-Century Dining Chairs
Whether you’re moving into a new place or revamping your home’s decor, furniture shopping can be pricey. For an ergonomic option at an affordable price (currently under $100 for a set of two), consider the CangLong Mid-Century Dining Chairs. They have a scooped design and a polyurethane foam layer from the backrest to the seat for all-around cushion. Shoppers are obsessed with its sleek, sophisticated look, extending legs, and easy-to-clean exterior that wipes clean, which is especially handy for those with kids.
Buy It! CangLong Mid-Century Dining Chairs, $99.99 (orig. $119); amazon.com
Best Wooden: Safavieh Blanchard Spindle Dining Chairs
Wooden chairs do a good job of bringing a natural feel indoors. While you can always go the rustic route, the Safavieh Blanchard Spindle Dining Chairs will look great for everyday eating and dinner parties. Although it’s made with light rubberwood, this chair has ergonomic features like its top rail that curves and supports your back, which shoppers say also acts as a nice arm rest. Shoppers say the spindle back and slightly scooped seat lets them comfortably “sit in these chairs for a long time.” Even though there are no built-in cushions, you could easily add your own.
Buy It! Safavieh Blanchard Spindle Dining Chairs, $147.59 (orig. $300); amazon.com
Best Upholstered: HomePop Parsons Upholstered Dining Chairs
If you’re looking for a dining chair with some height, these dining chairs from HomePop deliver with a 38-inch height that Shah says is ideal to support your head and keep it aligned with your pelvis. The upholstered chairs come in 30 different colors and styles, including solid hues, geometric shapes, and feminine damask patterns. These cushioned chairs are so popular, they have 1,786 five-star ratings to date.
Buy It! HomePop Parsons Upholstered Dining Chairs, $161.48; amazon.com
Best Modern: GreenForest Acrylic Ghost Chairs
These transparent GreenForest acrylic chairs are the definition of cool. The legs have an X-shaped design under the seat that gives off the illusion that you’re floating — just another modern touch you won’t get with most contemporary dining chairs. The set of four, which comes in green, clear, and light brown, has a scooped seat that shoppers say is comfortable with or without a seat cushion. It also has an ergonomic back to keep your body centered and in place while having dinner with the family.
Buy It! GreenForest Acrylic Ghost Chairs, $219.99; amazon.com
Best Mid-Century: Rivet Malida Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs
The mid-century modern look is rooted in the ‘40s and ‘50s, but the design is still popular to this day thanks to its functionality and cool, retro style. The Rivet Malida dining chairwas created with the classic architectural style in mind, featuring a boxy shape, winged armrest, and tapered wooden legs. The whole seat is also made with a soft padding to support your body.
Buy It! Rivet Malida Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs, $228.78; amazon.com
Best Farmhouse: Signature Design by Ashley Realyn Dining Chairs
If you’re looking for a chair set that’ll go with your farmhouse decor, this set from Signature Design by Ashley has a light, distressed look that somehow looks relaxed and sophisticated at the same time. It has a pretty curved top rail and turned legs that ooze calming country aesthetic (a.k.a. cottagecore). The curved slats promote upright sitting, and it has a large upholstered seat to support your tush.
Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Realyn Dining Chairs, $157.99; amazon.com
Best Tufted: Roundhill Furniture Habit Tufted Parsons Dining Chairs
With subtle mod colors, a rolled top, and a tufted design, these dining chairs from Roundhill Furniture Habit will bring a sense of elegance to your dining room. The chairs have a high back, which Shah says could be more comfortable for those who experience arthritis in the hips. Not only does the tufted design look stylish, it also holds the back cushion in place, so you won’t experience sinking after a few years. (That definitely won’t be good for the back!) The Roundhill Furniture set has over 3,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who say these chairs provide good cushioning and support. One even says it gave their dining room a “facelift.”
Buy It! Roundhill Furniture Habit Tufted Parsons Dining Chairs, $144; amazon.com
Most Unique: Armen Living Summer Dining Chair
Made with a unique open-back design, the Armen Living Summer Chair gives you enough space to nestle into the seat while being supported by the cushioned backrest. The contoured design reinforces good back posture, and the arm rests are a nice touch without taking up too much space, which is ideal for those in small homes. Shoppers love the wooden accents and the mid-century modern design. Plus it comes in five different colors, including this exciting olive hue.
Buy It! Armen Living Summer Bucket Dining Chair, $117.99 (orig. $237); amazon.com
Best Accent: Meridian Furniture Karina Velvet Dining Chair
For a big “wow” factor, you can’t go wrong with a Great Gatsby-esque velvet chair. With its dazzling emerald hue and gold legs, the glamorous Meridian Furniture Karina Dining Chair set has a way of drawing all the attention to it. You’ll also love how comfy the chair is thanks to the angled seat cushion and hollowed-out backrest that positions your body right in the middle, which Shah says will prevent muscle fatigue. Amazon shoppers confirm the lux chairs give good back support and are “absolutely worth the money.”
Buy It! Meridian Furniture Karina Velvet Dining Chair, $245.17; amazon.com
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- 10 Most Comfortable Dining Chairs on Amazon, According to Shoppers
- This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is $100 Off Right Now — but Only with a Secret Coupon
- Amazon Shoppers Call This the ‘King of All Fans’ — and It Starts at Just $52
- Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Rave About Sweet Moments with His Kids from Engagement Party