The 12 Most Comfortable Couches You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

Over the past year at home, you've probably spent more time on your couch than ever before. If you're starting to notice signs of wear and tear, you may want to think about investing in a new sofa. Luckily, we found the 12 most comfortable couches on Amazon, according to thousands of customer reviews.
From sectionals to sleeper sofas to velvet-covered futons, we rounded up a wide range of couches, all for under $900. Keep scrolling to check out 12 comfortable and affordable couches available on Amazon.
As the number-one best-selling couch on Amazon, this 6.5-foot-long sectional sofa with a movable chaise extension is a solid choice for a small space. It's made from soft linen that you can wipe clean with a dry cloth, and it has thick cushions and wide armrests for optimal comfort.
"Such a nice and comfy couch," one reviewer wrote. "I was looking for something like this for a very long time. Super easy to assemble, looks very stylish, and the quality is way better than I expected!"
Buy It! JY QAQA Convertible Sectional Sofa with Reversible Chaise, $299.99; amazon.com
For a more formal couch design, consider this linen sectional sofa with tufted cushions and seating for three. It's seven feet long and 4.5 feet wide, and it comes in two different shades of gray. The best part is that you can easily convert this sectional into a bed, so it can function as both your everyday couch and a sleeping arrangement for guests.
Buy It! Lilola Home Lucca Linen Reversible Sleeper Sectional Sofa, $605.60 (orig. $652.09); amazon.com
This modern sectional sofa with a movable chaise comes in five different neutral tones, so you'll be able to find a version that matches your space. The brand describes the cushions as both comfortable and durable, falling more on the "firm" side of the soft-to-firm cushion spectrum.
"I am very pleasantly surprised," a shopper wrote. "This couch was easy to assemble with no tools required. It looks great in my space, it's comfortable, and I like it so much I am ordering a second."
Buy It! Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa with Reversible Chaise, $309.99; amazon.com
If you're looking for something a little different than your average couch, check out this sectional with stud details along the bottom edge and a fabric pocket on the side to hold remote controls and reading materials. It's available in both fabric and leather options, each with a moveable ottoman that opens up for extra storage.
Buy It! Honbay Reversible Sectional Sofa, $489.99 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com
Available in two shades of gray, this linen sectional triples as a couch, a bed, and a storage unit. It has tufted cushions that can be arranged in various ways depending on whether you configure the piece of furniture as a sectional sofa or pull out the bottom to make it into a bed. Plus, there's interior storage in the chaise piece of the couch.
"Great little sectional," a shopper wrote. "Perfect for a second couch in my small living room. It is firm — not cushy or soft — but that works for us. The bed part goes in and out easily, and our kids have used it without a problem. Seems like it will hold up pretty well and cleans well when the dogs jump up there."
Buy It! Bowery Hill Linen Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Storage, $660.18; amazon.com
For a pop of color in your living space, check out this linen sofa that comes in mustard yellow, burnt orange, and navy blue, each with wooden legs. You can configure this versatile couch in four different positions — upright, slightly reclined, half up half down, and completely pushed down into a bed. Shoppers call it the "perfect mid-century modern sofa."
Buy It! Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Linen Sleeper Sofa, $259 (orig. $340.99); amazon.com
If fabric couches aren't your thing, consider a leather sofa as an alternative. This one comes in both black and caramel faux-leather, each with tufted cushions, a square arm design, and bolster throw pillows. It also has a durable wooden frame that should last you for years.
"I have been so happy with my purchase," one reviewer wrote. "It was really easy to assemble, and I appreciate that. I love the color, and I feel that it looks very high quality. I also love the bench-style seat rather than having cushions on the bottom. I've found that this is really comfortable to sit on."
Buy It! Edenbrook Lynnwood Sofa with Square Arms and Tufting, $415.27; amazon.com
This velvet two-cushion couch may just be the chic, modern sofa of your dreams. It comes in four rich tones — emerald green, royal blue, light pink, and bright yellow — and is made from luxuriously soft fabric, according to reviewers. With tufted cushions and thin metallic legs, this sofa strikes a perfect balance between mid-century modern and more glamorous design styles.
Buy It! Julyfox Velvet Fabric Sofa, $379.69; amazon.com
Simplicity is the name of the game with this three-person fabric sofa. Available in four neutral shades, this couch has minimalistic cushions in a classic shape and a durable steel frame. Shoppers say "it's really comfortable, and the fabric is softer than it looks online."
Buy It! Zinus Jackie Sofa Couch, $390; amazon.com
Another luxe velvet option, this memory foam futon is 32 percent off, coming in at $399. It's available in six different color options, from deep blue to mint green to mustard yellow. Plus, you can push back the cushions to both reclining and sleeping positions.
"This is one of my favorite Amazon purchases," a reviewer shared. "Yes, it is a futon, but it looks like an expensive mid-century couch and is surprisingly comfy for under 400 bucks."
Buy It! Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, $399 (orig. $589.99); amazon.com
This futon is upholstered with linen fabric and has unusual back cushions with vertical stitching for a unique design flair. You can choose from nine color options, each with slanted, oak-colored wooden legs. Plus, the futon reclines all the way back into a bed, so you can get multiple uses out of this one affordable sofa.
Buy It! Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon, $319.99; amazon.com
If you have room for a larger couch in your space, consider this 7.4-foot-long sofa from one of Amazon's in-house brands, Rivet. It comes in charcoal gray, light gray, and navy blue, and it has modern hardwood legs. All of the cushions are removable for easy cleaning.
"Could not be more happy with this couch," one satisfied shopper wrote. "It's exactly what I was looking for: comfortable, deep seats, long, removable cushions, stylish, easy care fabric, AND totally reasonable price."
Buy It! Rivet Goodwin Modern Sofa Couch, $879.63; amazon.com
