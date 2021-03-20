The 12 Most Comfortable Couches You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

As the number-one best-selling couch on Amazon, this 6.5-foot-long sectional sofa with a movable chaise extension is a solid choice for a small space. It's made from soft linen that you can wipe clean with a dry cloth, and it has thick cushions and wide armrests for optimal comfort.

"Such a nice and comfy couch," one reviewer wrote. "I was looking for something like this for a very long time. Super easy to assemble, looks very stylish, and the quality is way better than I expected!"

Buy It! JY QAQA Convertible Sectional Sofa with Reversible Chaise, $299.99; amazon.com