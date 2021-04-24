The 10 Most Comfortable Chairs Under $350 You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

With over 700 five-star ratings, this high-back upholstered club chair is clearly a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It has tufted back and seat cushions, wingback arms, and sturdy mismatched legs. The high-quality chair strikes a balance between traditional and modern design styles, so it can seamlessly mesh into a range of spaces. (Fun fact: Christoper Knight played Peter Brady in The Brady Bunch!)

“What started as an accent chair to fill awkward space has quickly turned into my favorite chair,” one reviewer wrote. “I choose this spot over any other in my living room. I love the color. It’s sturdy and firm, but cozy enough to sit in for hours and read a book.”

