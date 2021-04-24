The 10 Most Comfortable Chairs Under $350 You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

Profile Menu
There's truly nothing better than curling up in a comfortable chair with a good book or your favorite TV show after a long day. If you haven't yet found that perfect armchair that feels like you're wrapping yourself in a warm hug, we're here to help. Amazon has tons of plush chair options, and we found the 10 best options for under $350.
From mid-century modern accent chairs to classic leather recliners to traditional armchairs, Amazon has affordable seating options in all different styles for the bedroom, living room, or any other space in your home. Keep scrolling to check out the 10 most comfortable chairs available on Amazon.
With over 700 five-star ratings, this high-back upholstered club chair is clearly a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It has tufted back and seat cushions, wingback arms, and sturdy mismatched legs. The high-quality chair strikes a balance between traditional and modern design styles, so it can seamlessly mesh into a range of spaces. (Fun fact: Christoper Knight played Peter Brady in The Brady Bunch!)
“What started as an accent chair to fill awkward space has quickly turned into my favorite chair,” one reviewer wrote. “I choose this spot over any other in my living room. I love the color. It’s sturdy and firm, but cozy enough to sit in for hours and read a book.”
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Toddman High-Back Fabric Club Chair, $314.99; amazon.com
If you’re looking for extra seating in a small living space, this fabric accent chair is a solid choice. It comes in both light beige and dark gray, and each option has button details on the back cushion, high-density sponge padding in the seat cushion, and dark wooden legs. Plus, as of this writing, you can score $10 off the already affordable chair with an on-site coupon.
Buy It! Huimo Button-Tufted Upholstered Accent Chair, $185.99 with coupon (orig. $195.99); amazon.com
While this Christopher Knight Home piece may look like a simple mid-century modern accent chair, it’s secretly a super comfortable recliner as well. It has a tufted back, an extra padded seat cushion, square-shaped arms, and birch wood legs.
“I’m already in love with this chair,” a shopper wrote. “Not only was it delivered quickly and was easy to assemble, but it’s very comfortable and sturdy.”
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Mervynn Mid-Century Modern Fabric Recliner, $291.47; amazon.com
For those of you looking for a more classic reclining chair, consider this faux-leather one with over 6,000 five-star ratings. It comes in five different colors and can be placed in three different positions — upright, halfway back, and fully reclined. The chair has a durable steel frame with thick foam padding for optimal comfort. One reviewer even referred to it as “the magic chair” because “when you sit in it for a while, you fall asleep.”
Buy It! Homall Padded Faux-Leather Recliner Chair, $139.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
If you want to add a pop of color to your living space, this mid-century modern accent chair is the one for you. The bright blue fabric cover is removable, so you can easily clean it after spills. Plus, you can adjust the angle of the thick sponge back cushion to your liking.
Buy It! Mingyall Mid-Century Accent Chair, $193.99; amazon.com
A glider and recliner in one, this cushy chair provides a cloud-like experience. It comes with foam-padded cushions and a fiberboard and iron frame in both fabric and faux-leather options. You can rock yourself in this chair in the upright position or pull the side lever to lay back and put your feet up.
“This is the best recliner I have ever owned, hands down,” one reviewer wrote. “If you’re looking for something very comfortable to sit in, lounge in, or even nap/sleep in, this is the one to get. I honestly can’t believe this chair is priced as it is. I have owned other, more expensive brands, and this one tops them all.”
Buy It! Ravenna Home Oakesdale Contemporary Glider Recliner, $300; amazon.com
This faux-leather chair proves that comfortable seats come in all different shapes and sizes. The simple cushions have plush foam padding for extra comfort and rest on a hardwood frame for added stability. Plus, it’s currently 43 percent off the original price. As one shopper said, it’s “perfect for the mid-century modern snob on a budget.”
Buy It! Pulaski Wood Frame Faux-Leather Accent Chair, $183.35 (orig. $320); amazon.com
It doesn’t get more classic than this upholstered reclining armchair with a tufted back and stud details along the sides. Thanks to the simple fabric, you can add a wide range of throw pillows or blankets to this chair, and it will seamlessly flow with the other colors and textures in your space.
“This chair met all of our expectations,” a reviewer confirmed. “It's comfortable, [has] beautiful fabric, and looks very nice in our living room.”
Buy It! Ravenna Home Pritchard Classic Recliner with Nailhead Trim, $326.54; amazon.com
If you’re looking for whimsy, this upholstered chair would make a great accent piece. It comes in five statement linen colors, each with a curved back cushion and arm rests, button details, and black wooden legs with protective pads on the bottom to prevent the chair from sliding around or scratching your floor.
Buy It! Merax Modern Upholstered Accent Chair Armchair, $189.99; amazon.com
This piece of furniture puts a modern twist on a classic leather reclining chair. It has a contemporary square shape with plush cushions and wooden legs. The chair also has a narrow design, making it ideal for small spaces.
"Ordering furniture online is a gamble — but this one paid off," a shopper wrote. "The chair is comfortable, easy to put together, well packaged to prevent damages while shipping, and exactly what I needed. The recliner movement is smooth and easy to operate. It's not squeaky or noisy. The fabric appears to be sturdy and well-stitched."
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Lucas Leather Recliner Club Chair, $309.99; amazon.com