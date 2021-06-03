This Popular Vacuum Brand Launched Its Most Powerful Cordless Model Yet — and Only PEOPLE Readers Can Save $75

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon just announced Prime Day is officially happening this month, but we already scored an early bird vacuum deal that you can take advantage of right now.

The brand behind Amazon's most popular cordless vacuum, Moosoo, released its most powerful model yet at the end of last year; the Moosoo X8 is an upgraded version of the brand's best-selling option. In addition to its updated purple and orange design, the brand says the X8 has an overall better performance, thanks to stronger suction and filtration system, as well as a more durable battery. It has a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, an extendable tube, and comes with an LED brush head and other attachments.

While the Moosoo X8 usually costs $200, we scored an exclusive discount just for PEOPLE readers through June 7. Not only can you take advantage of Amazon's 25 percent markdown on the vacuum, but you can save an extra $25 at checkout if you clip the coupon on the product page. That brings the total cost of the vacuum down to $125, and your total savings to $75.

MOOSOO Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo X8 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $124.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers love Moosoo's vacuums, thanks to their affordable price tags, and similarities to higher end brands like Dyson and Shark. The X8 is no different — hundreds of shoppers are already raving about how powerful it is, and that it's "comparable to a Dyson but fraction of the cost."

"Let me tell you this — I have a Dyson vacuum and I love it, but I hardly get it out now," one shopper wrote. "I use this one all day long because it is lightweight, has great suction, the head swivels, and it has a bright light so you see every spot of dirt and crumbs. I love the hand vacuum for my stairs, countertops, chairs, and those places you can't get to with a vacuum cleaner. You can't beat the price and it is priceless to me!"

Shoppers also note that the vacuum is "beautiful" and "similar in design to a Dyson; another customer wrote that they "didn't feel any difference" between the two.