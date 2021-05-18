Amazon’s Most Popular Cordless Vacuum Got a Major Upgrade — and People Are Already Comparing It to a Dyson
Amazon is home to tons of highly rated cordless vacuums, but there’s one in particular that stands out: the Moosoo 4-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner. Thanks to over 13,000 people who love it, it has the most five-star ratings compared to other cordless models on the site, and hundreds of shoppers claim it’s “just as good” as a Dyson for a fraction of the price. And now, there’s a new version available that’s even more powerful.
The Moosoo X8 cordless vacuum was launched at the end of last year, and it’s already racked up hundreds of positive ratings since. The original Moosoo came in gray and blue, while the X8 is available in a much brighter purple and orange. Other than its updated design, the brand says the new model’s suction power and motor are stronger, and that it has a more durable battery. The Moosoo has a high efficiency particulate air filter (which removes up to 99.99 percent of dust, mold, dander, and other microscopic allergens), a removable and chargeable battery, and comes with an LED brush head and other cleaning attachments.
You can snag the Moosoo X8 on sale right now for $128 on Amazon.
Amazon shoppers say the Moosoo is “light as a feather” and easy to maneuver, and they are “shocked” by its suction power. Many are also comparing it to models from higher end brands, going as far as calling it the “best Dyson substitute yet.”
“Let me tell you this — I have a Dyson vacuum and I love it, but I hardly get it out now,” one customer wrote. “I use this one all day long because it is lightweight, has great suction, the head swivels and it has a bright light so you see every spot of dirt and crumbs. I love the hand vacuum for my stairs, countertops, chairs, and those places you can't get to with a vacuum cleaner. You can't beat the price and it is priceless to me!”
The Moosoo X8’s stock often fluctuates due to its popularity, so we recommend getting one quickly while it’s on sale — it may just sell out.
