Amazon’s Most Popular Cordless Vacuum Got a Major Upgrade — and People Are Already Comparing It to a Dyson

The Moosoo X8 cordless vacuum was launched at the end of last year, and it’s already racked up hundreds of positive ratings since. The original Moosoo came in gray and blue, while the X8 is available in a much brighter purple and orange. Other than its updated design, the brand says the new model’s suction power and motor are stronger, and that it has a more durable battery. The Moosoo has a high efficiency particulate air filter (which removes up to 99.99 percent of dust, mold, dander, and other microscopic allergens), a removable and chargeable battery, and comes with an LED brush head and other cleaning attachments.