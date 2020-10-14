Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Is Secretly the Best Stick Vacuum Deal on Amazon Right Now (Spoiler: It's Only $90)

Amazon Prime Day has not disappointed today. From home essentials to fashion finds, the retailer has been launching impressive deals all day, and they just keep getting better. If you’re having trouble choosing exactly what to add to your cart, we get it, so we’re letting you in on a little secret — this stick vacuum cleaner might just be the best thing to shop today.

The Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum XL comes with two brush head attachments, can be used on both carpets and hardwood floors, and features a washable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Customers are obsessed with how lightweight (it weighs just over three pounds) and powerful it is for such a low price.

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum XL, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum (New Model), $99.98 with coupon (orig. $138.98); amazon.com

“In love with this product! Currently own a Dyson vacuum but [this] is a great alternative,” one shopper wrote. “It might look small/delicate but it does its job well. I especially love the battery it comes with. Rather than having to plug the entire vacuum into the wall like my Dyson, this vacuum’s battery pack is compact and mobile...The flexibility of the vacuum is unreal! It twists easily and the added light on the bottom is a nice touch and very useful...If you’re looking for a compact, flexible, powerful, and AFFORDABLE vacuum, this is your best bet!”

Amazon Prime Day is running through tomorrow, but we’re not sure how long this deal on the must-have Moosoo vac will last, so we’d shop it ASAP if we were you. Below, shop more Moosoo vacuums on sale — and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon Prime Day’s offerings before it’s too late!

