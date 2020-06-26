This Top-Rated Stick Vacuum That’s a ‘Great Alternative’ to a Dyson Is Under $95 for a Limited Time

Amazon tends to have some of the best vacuum deals, whether it’s a sale on a name brand like Roomba (this popular robot vacuum is $250 off right now, by the way!) or a discount on an amazing under-the-radar option. Right now, you can snag one of the retailer’s top-rated stick vacuums for under $95.

The Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Vacuum is the third best-selling stick vacuum on Amazon with over 3,000 positive four- and five-star reviews. It has a run time of 35 minutes, features a washable, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, and weighs just over three pounds. The vacuum doubles as a hand vacuum and comes with two brush attachments (one of which has an LED light), a charger, and a wall docking station.

While the Moosoo vacuum usually retails for $110, you can buy it for just $94 for a limited time.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Vacuum, $93.49 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Shoppers say that they’re “pleasantly surprised” with the vacuum, raving that it’s lightweight (“a jug of milk feels heavier”) and easy to use. Some even say it’s so powerful that you can’t tell the difference between it and a higher-end option.

“In love with this product! Currently own a Dyson, but [this] vacuum is a great alternative. It might look small/delicate but it does its job well,” one customer wrote. “I especially love the battery it comes with. Rather than having to plug the entire vacuum into the wall, this vacuum’s battery pack is compact and mobile. The flexibility of the vacuum is unreal! It twists easily and the added light on the bottom is a nice touch. All in all, very happy with my purchase. If you’re looking for a compact, powerful, and affordable vacuum, this is your best bet!”

Plus, shoppers note that the vacuum is durable and long-lasting. Another wrote: “I’m coming on a year of ownership and this is still the best. I use it every day over and over, and it has saved my soul over and over. [It] has cleaned every and anything I needed. May I also include that Moosoo customer service has been great. They've answered any question I asked politely and timely, and even replaced attachments I've worn out from daily usage free of charge.”