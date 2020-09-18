This Amazon-Loved Vacuum Brand Just Quietly Marked Down Its Most Popular Stick Models — Starting at $60

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you love a good vacuum deal, you’re in luck. Moosoo, one of Amazon’s best-selling vacuum brands, has marked down prices on tons of its popular stick vacuums for a limited time. Here are five great vacuum deals from the brand you can shop right now:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You’ve probably come across Moosoo’s vacuums while browsing Amazon. The brand is currently dominating Amazon’s best-selling stick vacuums chart — three of its models are currently in the top five, outranking brands like Dyson and Shark. Its most popular models that have thousands of reviews are currently on sale, like the 4-in-1 XL Stick Vacuum, which you can snag for just $90. Over 1,400 shoppers recommend the vacuum, saying it’s surprisingly powerful and super lightweight. Many even say that it can do “everything a Dyson can” at a fraction of the cost.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 XL Stick Vacuum, $89.98 with coupon (orig. $138.98); amazon.com

If you’re looking for an even steeper deal, the Moosoo 4-in-1 Hardwood Floor Vacuum is only $60 right now (yes, seriously). The stick vacuum is backed by hundreds of shoppers for being quiet, easy to use, and having impressive suction. One shopper wrote: “This vacuum is a total game changer for hard floors. We have stone tile downstairs and thick carpet upstairs. Our Dyson… did nothing on the downstairs floor… Got this baby and it picks up EVERYTHING and is so lightweight and easily maneuverable.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Hardwood Floor Vacuum, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Below, shop more Moosoo vacuums on sale, and check out the brand’s storefront on Amazon here.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo Lightweight XL Cordless Vacuum, $93.49 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon