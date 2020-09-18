This Amazon-Loved Vacuum Brand Just Quietly Marked Down Its Most Popular Stick Models — Starting at $60
You'll want hurry — these deals won't last long
If you love a good vacuum deal, you’re in luck. Moosoo, one of Amazon’s best-selling vacuum brands, has marked down prices on tons of its popular stick vacuums for a limited time. Here are five great vacuum deals from the brand you can shop right now:
- Moosoo 4-in-1 Hardwood Floor Vacuum, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99)
- Moosoo 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- Moosoo 4-in-1 XL Stick Vacuum, $89.98 with coupon (orig. $138.98)
- Moosoo Lightweight XL Cordless Vacuum, $93.49 (orig. $109.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Ultra Quiet Vacuum, $114.89 with coupon (orig. $158.98)
You’ve probably come across Moosoo’s vacuums while browsing Amazon. The brand is currently dominating Amazon’s best-selling stick vacuums chart — three of its models are currently in the top five, outranking brands like Dyson and Shark. Its most popular models that have thousands of reviews are currently on sale, like the 4-in-1 XL Stick Vacuum, which you can snag for just $90. Over 1,400 shoppers recommend the vacuum, saying it’s surprisingly powerful and super lightweight. Many even say that it can do “everything a Dyson can” at a fraction of the cost.
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 XL Stick Vacuum, $89.98 with coupon (orig. $138.98); amazon.com
If you’re looking for an even steeper deal, the Moosoo 4-in-1 Hardwood Floor Vacuum is only $60 right now (yes, seriously). The stick vacuum is backed by hundreds of shoppers for being quiet, easy to use, and having impressive suction. One shopper wrote: “This vacuum is a total game changer for hard floors. We have stone tile downstairs and thick carpet upstairs. Our Dyson… did nothing on the downstairs floor… Got this baby and it picks up EVERYTHING and is so lightweight and easily maneuverable.”
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Hardwood Floor Vacuum, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Below, shop more Moosoo vacuums on sale, and check out the brand’s storefront on Amazon here.
Buy It! Moosoo 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo Lightweight XL Cordless Vacuum, $93.49 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo Cordless Ultra Quiet Vacuum, $114.89 with coupon (orig. $158.98); amazon.com