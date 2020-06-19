Amazon Shoppers Prefer This Powerful Vacuum Over Higher-End Options — and It’s on Sale for Prime Members

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“As a Dyson owner of several years, I can say the performance is equal or better”

Finding a good vacuum that meets all your standards isn’t easy. We all want something that gets the job done that’s affordable and sleek, but it always feels like one of those latter requirements has to be sacrificed. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers are always on the lookout for vacuums that check off every box — and the Moosoo Cordless Vacuum comes highly recommended.

While you may have never heard of the brand, Moosoo actually has several products dominating Amazon’s stick vacuums best-sellers chart, and this particular cordless vacuum has over 1,000 positive four- and five-star reviews. It features an ergonomic handle, a detachable battery, an LED brush attachment that can be used on hardwood floors and carpets, and a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that captures microscopic dust.

The Moosoo vacuum usually retails for $130, but Prime members can snag the home essential for $107 thanks to an exclusive discount and an additional coupon at checkout. (The coupon is available to all customers, but the discount is, well, exclusive.)

Shoppers say that the vacuum is “more powerful” than you’d expect and super easy to use thanks to how lightweight it is. Some even prefer cleaning with it over higher-end options.

“My family loves the overall simplicity of this product. It is easy to assemble, easy to use, and easy to clean. For us, this vacuum is an absolute dream,” one shopper wrote. “Thus far it is absolutely fine, and provides a tremendous peace of mind. As a Dyson owner of several years, I can say the performance is equal or better. If that is your only criteria, you will save [money] and be equally happy.”

Another raved: “I have never enjoyed vacuuming, but somehow I now do. I love using this vacuum.”