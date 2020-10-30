Shoppers Say They Prefer This Stick Vacuum to a Dyson — and It’s Only $55 on Amazon Right Now
Yes, seriously
Vacuum lovers and deal hunters, listen up: You can snag a highly rated stick vacuum for just $55 on Amazon right now.
Out of quite a few stick vacuum deals currently running on the site (from brands like Shark, Bissell, and even Dyson), this Moosoo discount is definitely the best bang for your buck. At this point, you’ve probably heard about Moosoo, the under-the-radar brand that’s starting to become known for its affordable, powerful, and sleek stick vacuums. In fact, Moosoo’s cordless model with over 7,600 five-star ratings (which is also on sale, by the way) is almost always in the top five of Amazon’s best-selling stick vacuums list.
The Moosoo 4-in-1 Vacuum has hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who call it a “workhorse” and say they’re pleasantly surprised with how powerful it is for its low price tag. Weighing just under three pounds, the vacuum is incredibly lightweight, features a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, comes with two brush head attachments, and has an adjustable tube that extends up to 31 inches.
While you can shop a couple of stick vacuums on sale in the $100 range, the Moosoo vacuum is only $55, which is probably the one of the cheapest you’ll find right now. Not only is it 22 percent off, but you can also clip a $15 coupon at checkout to get an extra $15 off.
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum, $54.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Some shoppers purchased the vacuum to have as a lightweight spare around the house, but others say it’s so efficient that they’ve replaced their higher-end vacuums with it.
“We're always worrying about our Dyson running out of juice with it's battery life. Usually we're only about halfway done with the house when we have to charge it up. Enter this nice, cute Dyson replacement,” one shopper wrote. “It's small just like it and has just about the same suction strength. Cleaning it is just as easy — just press down and pop that little dust compartment open...Our little white shark destroys all the dirt and dust in its path, and we expect it to last awhile since we don't have to worry about the battery losing charge.”
If the budget-friendly price tag isn’t convincing enough, just read the rave reviews for yourself. Check out more of Moosoo’s customer-favorite vacuums here.
