Shoppers Say They Prefer This Stick Vacuum to a Dyson — and It’s Only $55 on Amazon Right Now

Vacuum lovers and deal hunters, listen up: You can snag a highly rated stick vacuum for just $55 on Amazon right now.

The Moosoo 4-in-1 Vacuum has hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who call it a “workhorse” and say they’re pleasantly surprised with how powerful it is for its low price tag. Weighing just under three pounds, the vacuum is incredibly lightweight, features a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, comes with two brush head attachments, and has an adjustable tube that extends up to 31 inches.

While you can shop a couple of stick vacuums on sale in the $100 range, the Moosoo vacuum is only $55, which is probably the one of the cheapest you’ll find right now. Not only is it 22 percent off, but you can also clip a $15 coupon at checkout to get an extra $15 off.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum, $54.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Some shoppers purchased the vacuum to have as a lightweight spare around the house, but others say it’s so efficient that they’ve replaced their higher-end vacuums with it.