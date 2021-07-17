This Customer-Favorite Cordless Vacuum Is on Sale for Just $90 Right Now
If you're searching for a high-quality vacuum without the hefty price tag, you're in luck. Right now, Walmart has an incredible deal on a cordless vacuum cleaner customers liken to a Dyson.
The Moosoo XL-618 cordless vacuum normally costs $150 online at Walmart, but it's currently on sale for just $90. The four-in-one vacuum has both HEPA and cyclonic filtration systems that work together to capture debris and dust particles. Designed to clean virtually every type of flooring, the vacuum works on everything from hardwood floors and carpets to tile and marble. And thanks to the attachments that comes with it, the vacuum can also clean car interiors, windowsills, curtains, and more.
Buy It! Moosoo Cordless Vacuum $89.99 (orig. $149.99); walmart.com
Even better, the vacuum's flexible brush head, which has both stiff and soft nylon bristles, can easily clean hard-to-reach areas. To ensure you don't miss any dust or debris, the head has an LED searchlight that lights up dark spaces.
Along with having no cords to worry about tangling or limiting reach to the nearest outlet, the vacuum boasts additional convenient features. It has a 20- to 35-minute run time when fully charged, so you have plenty of time to clean before needing a recharge. Plus, all you have to do to empty the captured dust and debris is simply push a button. The vacuum also comes with a wall mount for easy storage that doesn't take up a lot of space.
A customer-favorite vacuum cleaner at Walmart, the Moosoo vacuum has racked up more than 1,200 five-star reviews. Shoppers rave that it's comfortable to hold and lightweight yet powerful. Even pet owners are impressed by how much pet hair the vacuum manages to suck up. Customers also point out that since it's not too heavy, the vacuum is easy to carry up stairs and maneuver throughout the house.
If you're ready to invest in a versatile vacuum, don't hesitate to shop this cleaning must-have while it's 40 percent off.
- This Customer-Favorite Cordless Vacuum Is on Sale for Just $90 Right Now
- So Many Celeb-Loved Fashion and Beauty Staples Are on Sale This Weekend — Including Julia Roberts-Loved Rings
- Heidi Klum Gushed Over These Dresses Made of Rug Fabric on Making the Cut — and You Can Buy One Here
- The Number One Best-Selling Leggings on Amazon Are on Sale for $11 Today Only