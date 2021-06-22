The Cordless Vacuum Amazon Shoppers Always Compare to Dyson Is $88 for Prime Day - Just for Prime Members

The Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum is well-known on Amazon for being the next best thing to a Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the cost. This model is an upgrade of the original Moosoo X6, which is the site's best-rated cordless vacuum with a whopping 13,000 five-star ratings. The newer version, which includes an adjustable tube, has won over 4,600 Amazon shoppers thanks to how lightweight and powerful it is. The vacuum has a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can trap up to 99.99 percent of microscopic allergens, a runtime of just under 30 minutes, and an LED brush head.