The Cordless Vacuum Amazon Shoppers Always Compare to Dyson Is $88 for Prime Day - Just for Prime Members
Whether you're knee-deep in Amazon's Prime Day deals or you're just getting your cart started, we found an amazing, Prime member-exclusive discount that you won't want to miss out on. One of the most popular cordless vacuums on the site is currently at its lowest price ever for the big sales event at just $88.
The Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum is well-known on Amazon for being the next best thing to a Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the cost. This model is an upgrade of the original Moosoo X6, which is the site's best-rated cordless vacuum with a whopping 13,000 five-star ratings. The newer version, which includes an adjustable tube, has won over 4,600 Amazon shoppers thanks to how lightweight and powerful it is. The vacuum has a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can trap up to 99.99 percent of microscopic allergens, a runtime of just under 30 minutes, and an LED brush head.
The vacuum is already marked down to just $110 for Prime Day, but Prime members can exclusively save an extra $22 at checkout, bringing the price down to just $88 from the original $150 price tag. (If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trail here.)
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $87.99 with Prime (orig. $149.98); amazon.com
Customers frequently compare the Moosoo to Dyson vacuums, saying it's "just as good," and that it's even replaced their pricier models.
"[This] is better than a Dyson," one shopper wrote. "Things my Moosoo vacuum can pick up that my Dyson stick could not: sprinkles from cookie decorating, quinoa and rice (even still when it is sticky and wet), Fruity Pebbles cereal, and a paperclip. Also, I have a regular Dyson corded vacuum, but the Moosoo does so much better along the edges of the wall...I will never buy another Dyson again!"
$88 for a vacuum that will "change your life" sounds like quite the steal to us. To take advantage of this exclusive Prime Day deal, just add the Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum to your cart, and enjoy your savings!
