The Stick Vacuum That’s Been Crowned a 'Dyson Alternative' Is Only $92 on Amazon for Black Friday
Amazon shoppers are obsessed with it
Just like you, we’ve been scouting the best Black Friday deals that you can already take advantage of on Amazon. From AirPods being marked down to record-low prices to a rare, under-$200 Roomba deal, this year’s Black Friday sale is one of the best we’ve seen. Even better? There are so many affordable finds under $100 — including this mega-popular stick vacuum cleaner.
Chances are you’ve seen the Moosoo vacuum while browsing Amazon, or even here on PEOPLE. The vacuum has garnered a dedicated following on the retailer thanks to its affordable price tag and “Dyson-like” qualities. It comes with two brush head attachments, can be used on both carpets and hardwood floors, and features a washable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Customers are obsessed with how lightweight (weighing just over three pounds) and powerful it is, often calling it a “Dyson alternative” and raving that it’s “just as good for a fraction of the price.”
Normally, the Moosoo vacuum retails for $140 (though you’ll often find it on sale for around $110). However, it’s currently marked down to the second lowest price it’s been all year at just $92, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel. Take it from us when we say this is best price you can get for a stick vacuum cleaner right now — so you’ll want to shop it fast before it goes out of stock.
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner (New Model), $92 with Prime (orig. $139.98); amazon.com
The original model of the vacuum, which boasts 8,500 five-star ratings, is also marked down to under $100. (The main difference between the two is that the new model features an adjustable extension tube.)
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $93.35 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
These Moosoo vacuums may not be this steeply discounted again for the rest of the year, so we recommend adding one to your cart ASAP.
