The Stick Vacuum That’s Been Crowned a 'Dyson Alternative' Is Only $92 on Amazon for Black Friday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Chances are you’ve seen the Moosoo vacuum while browsing Amazon, or even here on PEOPLE. The vacuum has garnered a dedicated following on the retailer thanks to its affordable price tag and “Dyson-like” qualities. It comes with two brush head attachments, can be used on both carpets and hardwood floors, and features a washable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Customers are obsessed with how lightweight (weighing just over three pounds) and powerful it is, often calling it a “Dyson alternative” and raving that it’s “just as good for a fraction of the price.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Normally, the Moosoo vacuum retails for $140 (though you’ll often find it on sale for around $110). However, it’s currently marked down to the second lowest price it’s been all year at just $92, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel. Take it from us when we say this is best price you can get for a stick vacuum cleaner right now — so you’ll want to shop it fast before it goes out of stock.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner (New Model), $92 with Prime (orig. $139.98); amazon.com

The original model of the vacuum, which boasts 8,500 five-star ratings, is also marked down to under $100. (The main difference between the two is that the new model features an adjustable extension tube.)

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $93.35 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

These Moosoo vacuums may not be this steeply discounted again for the rest of the year, so we recommend adding one to your cart ASAP.

Shop More Early Black Friday 2020 Deals