These 'Unbelievably Absorbent' Bath Towels Are Up to 52% Off at Amazon
One of the best rewards after emerging from a hot shower is wrapping yourself up in a soft, cozy bath towel. And if you've noticed that lately your towels have not been feeling plush or capable of fully getting all the water off your body, it's time for an upgrade.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the MoonQueen Ultra Soft Towel Set, which includes two bath towels measuring in at 27 by 55 inches, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Each towel is spun from a soft microfiber material that's designed to absorb up to seven times its weight in water, so you'll leave the shower feeling totally dry. The towels are also wonderfully soft and will stay that way even after being washed multiple times.
Buy It! MoonQueen Ultra Soft Towel Set, $18.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Nearly 2,000 shoppers have given the towel set a five-star rating, calling them the "softest towels ever" and "unbelievably absorbent." One user even wrote: "We fight over who gets to use them."
"I bought these towels for my kid's bathroom and I think I may have to buy some for our main bathroom," one five-star reviewer shared. "They are so soft and cozy like my favorite fuzzy winter blanket. I have washed them once since purchasing and they came out like new and just as fluffy. They seem to absorb well but I have yet to try them on long thick hair. They air dry very quick, which I love for the hand towel."
"Love these!" another user said. "I bought two sets so far and plan on buying more. They soak the water right off your skin, but they're so soft and not irritating at all. I've washed multiple times and they're holding up great."
Head to Amazon and shop the MoonQueen Ultra Soft Towel Set for up to 52 percent off while this deal lasts.
