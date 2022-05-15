This Steam Mop Doubles as a Vacuum Cleaner — and It Now Comes with Double Discounts at Amazon
Over the years, it's quite possible that you've collected a lot of vacuum cleaners and other cleaning supplies. After all, there are so many kinds out there — and tons that target very specific parts of the house. But if your closet or garage is getting pretty packed, it may be time you invest in devices that serve more than one purpose.
Consider the Moolan Steam Mop and Vacuum from Amazon, which as the name suggests operates as both a vacuum cleaner and a steam mop. The device allows you to steam and vacuum at the same time, making cleaning the floor a breeze. Use it on just about any surface, including hardwood floors, carpet, tile, and marble to pick up pet hair and dirt, and remove stubborn stains.
For the steam mop portion, just fill the 450-milliliter tank with water and wait 15 seconds for it to heat up. Thanks to the vacuum's cyclone technology and HEPA filtration system, it can filter out 99.99 percent of dust and other allergens, making it easier to breathe indoors. Plus, the mopping pads are washable, so you can continue to reuse them.
Buy It! Moolan Steam Mop and Vacuum, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers adore the vacuum and steam mop combo, with many noting that it takes cleaning "to another level." One reviewer wrote, "The vacuum has strong suction power and the steam mop cleans the hardwood floor efficiently," while another said: "I no longer have to have several different cleaning machines."
One reviewer explained that they had purchased this device to deep clean their hardwood floors, noting that they normally use a Swiffer Wet Jet but hadn't been getting good results. "I could not believe the difference of using this vs. the Wet Jet," they said, adding: "The floor was visibly shiny… and it left the floor looking almost brand new."
Head to Amazon to snag the Moolan Steam Mop and Vacuum while it's on sale for just $150.
