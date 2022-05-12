This Steam Mop Makes Cleaning Floors 'Effortless,' and It's Only $80 at Amazon
No matter how often you scrub that one corner of the bathroom or kitchen, it still feels sticky. The reason? It all comes down to the cleaning device you're using. Rather than use a sponge or an old-school mop, consider nabbing a powerful steam mop that's designed to unlatch even the most stubborn of stains.
Start with the Moolan Steam Mop, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The 12-in-1 device is designed to clean a slew of surfaces, including upholstery, windows, mirrors, doors, sinks, toys, floors, car interiors, and appliances. To use the device, simply fill the tank with water, wait 15-20 seconds for it to heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and then choose from two settings: high or low. The mop will instantly erase stains and transform objects back to their original shiny state.
Thanks to the slew of accessories, the steam mop is super versatile. The cleaning device comes with two steam mop pads, a copper brush, nylon brush, scrub brush, pressure spray nozzle, and a flexible tube, which can be used to target a range of items. Plus, it also includes a wall bracket, allowing you to hang the steam mop on the wall while it's not in use.
Buy It! Moolan Steam Mop, $79.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with many swearing there's a "noticeable difference" in the floor after using it. One reviewer even wrote that they were "really surprised how much dirt was on the mop after cleaning my rugs," while another explained: "I was able to clean surfaces better than ever before."
A third user couldn't stop raving about the steam mop, saying: "Cleaning my floors with this is effortless!" They also added, "The way the floor looks and feels after I'm done is no comparison to the traditional way of mopping."
Head to Amazon to snag the Moolan Steam Mop while it's just $80.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code