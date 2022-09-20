Thanks to This Steam Mop, Shoppers Say Floor Care Is 'No Longer a Dreaded Chore' — and It's 59% Off

“It is lighter than the Swiffer Wet Jet”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 10:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Moolan Steam Mop
Photo: Amazon

There are just some messes that can't be tackled by a standard vacuum or an old-school mop. Whether it's a floor that's been neglected with built-up dirt and grime, shower tiles that have seen better days, or furniture with lingering stains, sometimes a modern solution is the answer.

But if you're also looking to keep costs reasonable when shopping for cleaning tools, we recommend snagging the Moolan Steam Mop while it's currently 59 percent off at Amazon. Thanks to the discount plus an additional coupon, the price is slashed to just $65 — a steal, considering these top-rated devices can easily run you a few hundred dollars.

Moolan Steam Mop
Amazon

Buy It! Moolan Steam Mop, $65.16 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

If you've never owned a steam mop before, it might be surprising to discover everything that it can tackle. In under a minute, the device turns the water in its 400-milliliter tank into 230-degree steam. The high heat and moisture instantly pull up the dirt, grime, and stains that you thought were there for good, leaving behind sparkling, sanitized surfaces.

The mop is safe and effective on tile, marble, laminate, hardwood, grout, glass, furniture, and fabrics, so there are few surfaces in the house where it can't work its magic. The device also includes several intensity settings, so you can maximize the steam for particularly tough spots.

Users can choose from several attachments to help clean a range of surfaces, including a window squeegee, spray nozzle, round brush, and more. The classic head comes with a cloth mopping pad, which you can remove and throw in the laundry after each use, so there's no need to keep purchasing disposable pads again and again.

Amazon users are writing glowing reviews, with one shopper who tried this steam mop saying it made them "love cleaning again," and also adding, "It is lighter than the Swiffer Wet Jet and the steam is generated fast."

Another reviewer raved, "It made my floor look so clean! I absolutely love it." Plus, they finished off by saying: "Cleaning my floors is no longer a dreaded chore."

Head to Amazon to shop the Moolan Steam Mop while it's 59 percent off and let yourself actually enjoy cleaning.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Moolan Steam Mop and Vacuum All in One 18Kpa Wet-Dry Steam
This Steam Mop Doubles as a Vacuum Cleaner — and It Now Comes with Double Discounts at Amazon
Schenley Steam Mop Cleaner with Detachable Handheld Steamer for Cleaning Hardwood
This $120 Steam Mop That Keeps the Floor 'Crystal Clean' Has Been Slashed to Just $90 at Amazon
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Deal Alert! A 'Very Efficient' $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is on Sale for Just $140 at Amazon
Br150 BlackRobot Vacuum Cleaner
This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a 'Little Workhorse,'  According to Shoppers, and It Has Double Discounts
Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, Powerful One-Step Cleaning
This TikTok-Famous Cordless Vacuum Mop Is a 'Game Changer,' According to Shoppers — and It's $100 Right Now
BISSELL SpinWave Robot
Shoppers Say The Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum Is a 'Pet Hair Magnet,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Light 'N' Easy Steam Mop Cleaners 5-in-1 with Detachable Handheld Unit
'Deep Cleaning Made Easy': Amazon Shoppers Are Praising This Steam Mop — and It's 47% Off Right Now
Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System
Deal Alert! This Microfiber Mop Makes Reviewers 'Look Forward' to Cleaning — and It's 60% Off Today Only
Serene Life Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can't Live Without' This Robot Vacuum and Mop — and It's 35% Off
Steam Mop Tout
The Steam Mop That Takes 'Dirt and Grime Right Off' Floors Is 44% Off at Amazon Today
DOKER. Steam Mop for Floor Cleaning
Amazon Shoppers Say Their 'Floors Are Spotless' Thanks to This Steam Mop That's on Sale for Just $60
Early Prime Day Steam Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner Removes 'Decades of Grime and Dirt' — and It's on Sale Before Prime Day
Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
A $670 Robot Vacuum and Mop That 'Does a Better Job' Than Roomba, Per Shoppers, Is Now Just $150 at Amazon
Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Gives Them 'More Time to Relax'  — and It's Only $143 with Our Exclusive Code
Bissell Symphony Vacuum for Hardwood and Tile Floors
Shoppers Say Bissell's Vacuum-Steam Mop Combo 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' — and It's 47% Off at Amazon
Kiato Handheld Steam Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner 'Blasts Away the Past,' and It's Under $50