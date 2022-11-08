This $670 Stick Vacuum That's 'Close to Perfect' Has Been Slashed to Just $123 at Amazon

While cleaning the house may not rank amongst your favorite activities, it certainly is essential. An easy way to make it a little more fun is by investing in a device that's sure to transform your cleaning regimen, like a powerful stick vacuum cleaner.

And right now, you can grab the Moolan Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's a whopping 82 percent off at Amazon. The stick vacuum cleaner can hit suction powers up to 23,000 pascals, easily picking up dirt, dust, debris, and pet dander from hardwood floors, carpet, tile, and cement. It's designed with a flexible brush head, allowing you to maneuver around obstacles and at different angles, plus it's outfitted with a fleet of LED lights. And thanks to the five-layer filtration system, the vacuum traps allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

The vacuum can also be converted into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific areas around the house. For instance, you could attach the crevice tool to clean in between the couch cushions or use the 2-in-1 brush to scrub upholstered items. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds, the vacuum is plenty lightweight, making it easy to carry around the house. Plus, it'll run for up to 45 minutes in normal mode before it needs to be recharged.

Buy It! Moolan Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $122.99 (orig. $669.99); amazon.com

The vacuum cleaner has only recently been added to Amazon, but it's already picking up five-star reviews from shoppers. One user noted that it's "close to perfect" while another mentioned that it gets in "tight spaces." Plus, a five-star reviewer added: "This little stick vacuum is just what I needed."

Another user noted that it's a "great vacuum for the money." They explained that "the suction was surprisingly good" when using the device on both hardwood and tile floors. They also added that it's "lightweight" and "easy to maneuver." The Amazon shopper finished off by writing: "This is a lot of vacuum for the money!"

