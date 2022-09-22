Never Tried a Cordless Stick Vacuum Before? This One Is on Sale at Amazon for Just $108

"My Dyson has been sitting in the corner for a few days since I got this"

It's time to set aside your bulky vacuum clear and reap the benefits of a cordless stick vacuum. We found one that's on sale at Amazon, and thanks to an additional $20-off coupon, it's now more than half-off.

The Moolan Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is marked down to just $108 when you apply Amazon's coupon. Its strong suction power runs for up to 45 minutes on a single charge on normal mode and up to 35 minutes on turbo mode, which the brand recommends for thick carpets and large messes.

The lightweight vacuum is easy to maneuver and has a swivel head that can rotate 180 degrees. It comes with all the accessories you'll need, including a wall mount, charger, crevice tool, and extension tube. And did we mention that it also turns into a handheld vacuum? Combined, these features make it easier to clean under furniture and in hard-to-reach areas, something that traditional vacuum cleaners often have trouble with.

Moolan Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Moolan Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $107.49 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

This under-the-radar vacuum cleaner doesn't have a wealth of Amazon reviews just yet, but the ones that have been posted are passionately positive. They agree that this handy tool is ideal for cleaning vehicles and furniture without cords getting in the way.

One shopper called it a "blessing in disguise," while a self-identified Dyson user swears by the Moolan vacuum, which "really surprised" them: "My Dyson has been sitting in the corner for a few days since I got this."

There's no telling how long this vacuum cleaner's double discount will be available, so pick uphe Moolan Cordless Vacuum on sale at Amazon while you can.

