Jill Nystul is the cleaning mastermind behind the popular blog, One Good Thing by Jillee. Check back on PEOPLE Home for her quick tips and expert advice for keeping your spaces in tip-top shape.

If you’re a penny-pincher, you dread having to spend money on those little everyday items that always add up to too much. But with a few clever tricks, you can prolong the life of your candles, toothpaste, dish soap and more.

“One of the best ways to save money on store-bought items (apart from spending less on them in the first place) is to find ways to make them last as long as possible,” says cleaning expert Jill Nystul. “Not only will it save you money, but you’ll also save time by taking fewer trips to the grocery store, and you’ll save resources by producing less waste.”

Here are 7 simple ideas for getting full use out of your pricey products.

1. Slow burn. “Make your candles last longer by placing them in the freezer before using them. Freezing will harden the wax so the candle will burn down slower.”

2. Double your stash. “Cut your sponges in half to get more use out of them. This is especially helpful with Magic Erasers!” Another smart trick: “Cut your dryer sheets in half. Dryer sheets can be expensive, and half a dryer sheet works just as well as a whole one, in my opinion!”

3. Store smart. “Store jelly and sauces upside down in your fridge to help prevent mold.”

4. Banish bottles. “You can make sure to get every drop out of your toothpaste tube by cutting it open and scooping it out. This also works for hair gel, makeup, sunscreen or pretty much anything with a bottle that can be cut.”

5. Good to the last drop. “Put your dish soap in an olive oil bottle to ensure a slower flow. You’ll use a few drops at a time, which cleans just as well and will help your soap last longer.”

6. Cut back. “Test out the ‘eco-friendly’ settings on your dishwasher, washing machine, printer and other household appliances. Most eco-cycles work just as well as the normal settings, and you’ll save on valuable resources (like water, ink, electricity, etc.).”

7. Spray and save. “Preserve your child’s artwork by spraying it with a coat of hairspray. This will preserve the color and prevent smudges.”