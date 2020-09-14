The star teamed up with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, hosts of Netflix's Get Organized with the Home Edit, to perfect her family retreat

Molly Sims Shows Off Her Hyper-Organized California Home: "Everything is Labeled"

Molly Sims is proudly showing off her newly organized California home.

The actress, 47, gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of her residence, which has been professionally organized by authors and founders of The Home Edit Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

Sims, who is also an executive producer on their new Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit (now streaming), lives with husband Scott Stuber and their three children — sons Brooks, 8, and Grey, 3, and daughter Scarlett, 5. Despite having a full house, her storage spaces, including her pantry, where she starts the tour, are all immaculately organized.

Image zoom Molly Sims People TV

Image zoom Molly Sims' pantry People TV

"This might be my favorite room in the whole house, I'm not joking," Sims admits to PEOPLE.

The walk-in space has a number of everyday must-haves, including dry goods, breakfast foods, and snacks that Sims jokes "are reachable, but not too reachable."

Items are separated into categories like cooking, entertaining, candles and labeled. Sims's pantry also houses numerous small appliances, such as an air fryer and blender.

Next up, Sims shows off her two refrigerators, which are loaded up but organized to perfection so she can quickly see what she has, and what she needs.

"I'm very proud of the refrigerator," the mother of three says, showing off neat rows of milk, juice boxes, and cut veggies.

Meanwhile, the mudroom is home to many of Sims's kids' items, including their scarfs, hats, backpacks, shoes, and towels.

"Again, you can pretty much see everything, which I love," she says, noting that Shearer and Teplin issued her an 80/20 rule that mandates no storage bin should be more than 80 percent full at any time to avoid overcrowding.

Image zoom Molly Sims' mud room People TV

Sims's closet, which has also been "home-edited" is open and organized so that the actress can find her clothes and put them away easily.

"We've got bags, we've got dresses, we've got scarfs. We've got dressier clothes, shoes, everything so you can really see it," she says.

Image zoom Molly Sims People TV

Get Organized with The Home Edit, which premiered with 8 episodes on September 9, follows Shearer and Teplin as they overhaul the disorganized spaces of stars and everyday people alike.

Reese Witherspoon (who is also an executive producer), Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Marietta “Retta” Sirleaf, Jordana Brewster, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Kane and Katelyn Brown all receive makeovers on the series.