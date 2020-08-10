Cooling Sheets, Breathable Pillows, and Comfy Mattresses Are Majorly Marked Down in This Sale

If you’re still searching for ways to keep cool at night despite the late-summer heat, then it’s probably time to invest in cooling bedding. Even if you already have a set of cooling sheets, you can take it a step further with breathable comforters, pillows, and even mattresses . Luckily, Molecule is having a sitewide sale , marking down all of those items (and more!) by 20 percent.
Whether you’re in the market for an adjustable pillow that shoppers say feels “cool to the touch” or silky-smooth sheets for all-night comfort , there’s something on sale for you. You’ll even get a set of cooling sheets for free with the purchase of any mattress — but if you don’t need a new bed, you can still buy the sheets on sale . To get the discount, all you have to do is add your favorite items to your cart and enter the code FIRSTDIBS at checkout.
All of Molecule’s bedding and mattresses are designed to promote airflow and regulate temperature so that you can feel cool and comfortable at night — no matter how hot it is outside. Shoppers especially love the brand’s cooling sateen sheets , which are up to $40 less with the discount. The sheets are made with Tencel, a material that’s known for its cooling and antimicrobial properties. They’re so soft that one person said they feel “luxurious” on their skin.
And if you want to feel like you’re sleeping on a new mattress without the hefty expense, you can upgrade your bed with one of Molecule’s breathable mattress toppers — prices start at just $159 with that discount code. The Triple Zone Mattress Topper uses a combination of gel and foam to relieve pressure and keep you cool. It “has completely gotten rid of my lower back pain,” a shopper said.
There’s also the Airtec version , which uses a special type of foam that allows for plenty of airflow even when your body is compressing it down. Another customer said the Airtec mattress topper feels “like sleeping on a cloud.”
Head to Molecule to shop all of the discounted cooling bedding and mattresses you could dream of, or keep scrolling to see our favorite items right here.
Buy It! Molecule Sateen Performance Sheets, $111.20–$159.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $139–$199); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule Percale Performance Sheets, $111.20–$151.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $139–$189); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule Duvet Cover, $143.20–$167.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $179–$209); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule Comforter, $143.20–$167.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $179–$209); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule Airtec Mattress Topper, $199.20–$279.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $249–$349); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule Triple Zone Mattress Topper, $159.20–$239.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $199–$299); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule All-Season Pillow, $55.20–$71.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $69–$89); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule Infinity Pro Adjustable Foam Pillow, $63.20–$79.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $79–$99); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule 1 Mattress, $559.20–$879.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $699–$1,099); onmolecule.com
Buy It! Molecule 2 Airtec Mattress with Microban, $799.20–$1,279.20 with code FIRSTDIBS (orig. $999–$1,599); onmolecule.com
