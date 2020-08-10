Cooling Sheets, Breathable Pillows, and Comfy Mattresses Are Majorly Marked Down in This Sale

All of Molecule’s bedding and mattresses are designed to promote airflow and regulate temperature so that you can feel cool and comfortable at night — no matter how hot it is outside. Shoppers especially love the brand’s cooling sateen sheets , which are up to $40 less with the discount. The sheets are made with Tencel, a material that’s known for its cooling and antimicrobial properties. They’re so soft that one person said they feel “luxurious” on their skin.