These Memory Foam Pillows Are So Comfy, It's 'Hard to Get Out of Bed' — and They're Just $15 Apiece

“For the first time in years I actually slept through the night”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 23, 2023 05:00 AM

Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam Tout
Photo: Amazon

Cozying up in bed is made all the more comfortable if you have your essentials: Cooling bed sheets, a fluffy comforter, and a nightcap of your choosing. Another thing you'll require? A set of pillows that are sure to leave you refreshed and ache-free in the morning.

Well, right now you can snag the Molblly Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillows while they're on sale at Amazon. The pillows are filled with a mix of shredded memory foam and polyester fiber, crafting a pillow that relieves aches and pains while you sleep and provides support for your neck, shoulders, back, and head. Plus, they can be adjusted to your liking, since you're able to add or remove the memory foam fill.

Anyone can find comfort with these pillows, whether you sleep on your side, stomach, or back. These pillows are also sustainable, durable, and breathable, so you'll feel cool all night long. Outfitted with a removable cover, the pillow can be washed easily as well. Shoppers can choose from a few sizes, including standard, queen, and king, all of which arrive with two pillows.

Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam
Amazon

Buy It! Molblly Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 4,200 Amazon shoppers have given the bed pillows a five-star rating, with users noting that they "relieve stress" from their neck and provide "100 percent comfort." One shopper wrote, "We got these a month ago and they have been the best pillows I think I've ever used," while another added: "For the first time in years I actually slept through the night."

A third reviewer put it simply, writing: "I absolutely love these pillows," adding that they appreciated that you can take out the filling to customize it to your liking. They finished off by saying: "I am so happy I purchased these. It is so hard to get out of bed now."

Head to Amazon to get the Molblly Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillows while they're on sale.

