Mohamed Hadid's Controversial Bel-Air Mansion Sells at Auction for $5M, Will Be Demolished

Mohamed Hadid's incomplete Bel Air mansion has sold at auction 10 years after he first started the project.

The structure sold for $5 million to developer Sahara Construction Co., Variety's Dirt reports. In agreeing to purchase the property, Sahara must pay to have the home demolished within nine months.

The 1.2 acre property was first purchased by Hadid, the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella, in 2011. While he was approved to build a smaller house, Hadid began constructing a 30,000-square-foot mansion on the property, according to Dirt.

He was accused of illegally building the larger home and was ordered to do community service and pay fines after pleading no contest to criminal charges in 2017, according to the Los Angeles Times.

At the time, Hadid was also ordered to organize a plan to help "stabilize" the hillside on which the property was built after neighbors expressed concern that the size of the mansion was posing a possible danger.

Hadid was later hit with a civil lawsuit from multiple neighbors in 2018 for not sticking to the terms of his plea deal. The neighbors were later awarded nearly $3 million earlier this year.

In 2019, a court ordered the mansion to be demolished, with Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan describing Hadid's project as a "danger to the public," per The Los Angeles Times. Karlan's order warned that Hadid's mansion put his neighbors at "legitimate risk of suffering damage and harm to their homes."

When his controversial project finally sold, Hadid reportedly declined to comment, per The Real Deal.