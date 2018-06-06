Josephine Skriver and Alex DeLeon keep things simple in their Nashville home.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and her musician boyfriend, who performs under the name Bohnes, coated almost everything in their Music City retreat in black and white to be true to their subdued personal styles.

“I’m not a big fan of colors, because the design itself has to stand out,” Skriver tells Architectural Digest.

“The house isn’t supposed to be what’s loud,” DeLeon adds. “The life that you live is supposed to be what’s loud. I think that is represented in this house perfectly.”

The couple and their interior designer, April Tomlin, softened the otherwise stark spaces by installing shiplap, exposing the original brick and incorporating plenty of texture throughout — one example being the trail of wall-mounted baskets leading up the floating staircase. Although it took nearly a year to renovate, the homeowners were happy to take their time.

“This is both of our first houses and our first house together; it’s our baby!” Skriver says. “That’s why the redesign took a lot longer, because we took our time to make sure everything was right. Nothing was rushed.”

As for why they poured so much love into this particular property, the Danish model says, “I think it’s the first place in America that reminds me a little bit of Denmark.”

Nestled on six acres of wooded land and boasting a more modern design, compared to the traditional builds it’s surrounded by, it’s understandable as to why DeLeon says they “jumped” on buying it as soon a Skriver found the listing online.

“I feel so at peace and so at home here,” she says.

For the full tour, visit ArchitecturalDigest.com.