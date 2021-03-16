This $9 Tool Cleans Your Microwave in Just 5 Minutes — No Scrubbing Required

Aside from its quirky appearance — which looks like a small angry mom figurine — the top-rated cleaner has over 1,300 five-star ratings from happy Amazon shoppers. The heat-resistant tool uses steam to clean your microwave thoroughly, requiring little to no effort on your end. In fact, it'll clean it in half the time you'd usually spend, according to the brand. All you have to do is unscrew the cap, add vinegar and water to the fill line, screw it back on, set your microwave to high, and leave the cleaner inside for five to seven minutes. The small gadget has holes throughout, which lets out steam to clean the debris on the walls of the microwave — no chemicals or scrubbing required.