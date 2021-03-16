This $9 Tool Cleans Your Microwave in Just 5 Minutes — No Scrubbing Required

If you own a microwave, you know that they pick up lots of scraps, dirt, and grime from food over time. They don't need to be cleaned every week, but when it's time to do so, it'll require more time and effort than day-to-day chores. And believe it or not, scrubbing the inside of your microwave isn't the most effective solution — that's where the Mixigoo Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner comes into play.
Aside from its quirky appearance — which looks like a small angry mom figurine — the top-rated cleaner has over 1,300 five-star ratings from happy Amazon shoppers. The heat-resistant tool uses steam to clean your microwave thoroughly, requiring little to no effort on your end. In fact, it'll clean it in half the time you'd usually spend, according to the brand. All you have to do is unscrew the cap, add vinegar and water to the fill line, screw it back on, set your microwave to high, and leave the cleaner inside for five to seven minutes. The small gadget has holes throughout, which lets out steam to clean the debris on the walls of the microwave — no chemicals or scrubbing required.
Buy It! Mixigoo Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner, $8.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Once it's finished, wait at least two more minutes before picking up the Angry Mom cleaner to let it cool off and avoid burning your hands. From there, you'll be able to easily wipe down the walls of your microwave — since the steam loosens dried-on food, it should slide right off. Then, rinse out the cleaner with dish soap and warm water, or pop it in the dishwasher, to remove any leftover vinegar inside.
At just $9, it's "worth the money" and "easy to use," Amazon shoppers say. Some users reported a slight vinegar smell after the cleaning process, but noted that it quickly disappears. "I barely had to touch the cleaning cloth to the walls of my microwave and the gunk just slid right off! Well worth it, especially for the price," one person said.
"After struggling forever trying to always clean the inside of our microwave, one simple use and I cleaned the whole thing with ease," said another.
Add the Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner to your household cleaning staples for just $9.
