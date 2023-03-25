'Nothing Sticks' to These Top-Rated Silicone Cooking Utensils, and a 5-Piece Set Is Just $22 at Amazon

One of the first things we think about when spring rolls around is cleaning out our closets and removing any clothes we don't wear. But what about your kitchen? If you are reaching for stained spatulas or weathered spoons daily, consider replacing those old kitchen tools with a new utensil set.

Head over to Amazon to grab the Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set. The set combines style and functionality with BPA-free silicone tools that are FDA-approved and non-toxic. The handles are constructed out of acacia wood, which has excellent heat insulation to protect your hands. The set is equipped with a spoon, spoonula, spatula, turner, and slotted spoon, so you'll have everything you need within arm's reach.

Use these tools to flip, turn, scrape, or stir without worrying they will bend or melt, since the silicone portion is designed to withstand temperatures up to 465 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, according to Amazon shoppers, the utensils won't "scratch" or "scrape" nonstick pots, pans, and other cookware. While the sale prices vary depending on color, most options are on sale for as little as $22 today.

Amazon

Buy It! Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set in Gray, $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The set comes in six colors, including neutral tones like gray and black, in addition to bright hues like pumpkin orange and red, so at least one option is bound to match your kitchen's decor. To properly care for the utensils, avoid immersing them in water; according to the brand, they should be washed by hand only.,

More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the top-rated kitchen tools a five-star rating, with many calling them "cute and sturdy" and "easy to clean."

"The soft but sturdy, heat-resistant, working ends are exactly right for every cooking need," shared one five-star reviewer, who said that the set was a great substitute for their old bamboo cooking utensils. "I put the set in a container on the counter next to the stove because it's a 'daily driver,'" they added.

Another shopper was skeptical that the tools would hold up. "I've only had them a short time, but so far they seem capable of handling the job I needed them for," they wrote, explaining that "nothing sticks to them." A final shopper stated: "I love this product," adding that you should definitely hand wash the utensils Finally, they declared that they "work even better than my higher-end utensils."

Keep scrolling to check out more colors that are on sale, then head to Amazon to grab the Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set from Amazon before the deal ends.

Amazon

Buy It! Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set in Midnight Blue, $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set in Black, $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set in Red, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.