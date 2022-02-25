This Is the $13 Home Upgrade That Instantly Transforms a Room, According to Amazon Shoppers
If the decor in your home feels like it's missing some personality, you don't have to spend a fortune for a refresh — this $13 upgrade will instantly transform your space, according to tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers.
Incorporating the cozy Miulee velvet throw pillow covers into your home is an easy way to make a room more inviting, whether you place them on a bed, sofa, accent chair, or bench. Made of polyester, the soft velvet pillow covers also add texture to your space. Available in a whopping 37 colors, there are plenty of rich hues to choose from that will complement a variety of decor styles and color schemes.
The pillow covers, which come in sets of two, are available in nine sizes, running from 12 inches by 12 inches to 26 inches by 26 inches. If you want to add dimension to your room, you can pick up different sizes and style them together. Pricing varies by size and color, but the 18-by-18 pillow covers, a standard size for throw pillows, start at just $13 — meaning each pillow cover is as low as $6.50.
A standout feature worth noting is that each throw pillow cover has a hidden zipper that helps secure a throw pillow insert (which you have to purchase separately), without being noticeable.
The decorative covers have racked up more than 48,000 five-star ratings, so it's no wonder they are the best-selling throw pillow covers on Amazon. Customers praise the quality of the "beautiful" pillow covers that "look more expensive than they are," highlighting that the seams are well-sewn and the zipper is sturdy. Others describe the "ridiculously soft" covers as simply "very comfortable."
One shopper pointed out that the pillow covers are "an excellent way to inexpensively change up your home decor," adding "what a difference" placing them on their couch has made to the overall look of the room.
Many customers also rave about the vibrant colors, with one sharing that they "highly recommend [the pillow covers] for someone trying to add a pop of color and a dash of luxury to their home."
For a simple way to upgrade your home decor, shop the Miulee velvet throw pillow covers on Amazon.
