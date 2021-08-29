These $11 Throw Pillow Covers with 41,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Are a 'Great Way to Upgrade Any Room'
You can get your home ready for fall and have it feeling fresh with just $11.
One of the easiest ways to perk up a bedroom or living room is to recover existing throw pillows, and Amazon shoppers love these Miulee velvet covers for redecorating on a budget. The set has earned over 41,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love their soft feel, durability, and overall value. Owners call them the "best purchase I've made in a long time" and a "great way to upgrade any room."
The decorative covers come in 37 colors and nine sizes from 12 inches up to 26 inches. Both the front and back feature a soft, luxurious-looking velvet material that's simple and unadorned. And thanks to the zipper, which is discreetly concealed in the seam, you can easily throw the covers over existing pillows to give them a whole new look in just a minute.
Shoppers are big fans of the fact that they're machine-washable, durable enough to withstand playtime with kids and pets, and are soft straight out of the box — no breaking in required. But more than anything, they love the pillow covers' stylish look.
"I had my eyes on velvet green designer pillows that were over $100 apiece, but since I don't have a money tree growing in my backyard, I decided to give these covers a shot," one reviewer wrote. "I was absolutely thrilled when I pulled them from the package. The color is just as pictured — deep and saturated. The fabric is very smooth and soft to the touch. I knew there was a chance they might look cheap, but the reality is quite the opposite. These could easily pass for something from a high-end store."
"These are even better in person," another reviewer wrote. "I got the orange in anticipation of fall. They are super soft, have a good-sized opening to stuff your insert, and just look awesome. I've already ordered more because they are that good."
The brand offers over 126 styles of covers if you're after something with more decoration or another fabric, but considering the velvet ones are Amazon's best-selling throw pillow covers overall, they're an easy choice. The only thing you'll have left to consider is the best hue for your home — though you can't go wrong with autumnal shades (like golden yellow or warm orange) if you're after a cozy look for fall.
